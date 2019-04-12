Jon’s gone after 40+ years in Harbour area

The Hangout will be expanding into space

f you have been by the popular Jon’s Coffee Shop, a fixture for more than 40 years in the Huntington Harbour Area, you probably noticed it’s out of business. The restaurant’s original, longtime wood-carved sign remains in front.

To find out what happened to Jon’s, I contacted several former customers and the owners of The Hangout, which is expanding into its spot. Aaron and Susan Kweskin, a local family, said the Jon’s owners decided to close recently and “we jumped at the opportunity to grow our business by remodeling this historic property with a surfing theme. We’re going to have the same delicious, homemade food as in our Hangout at Main and Ocean in Seal Beach, offering entrees by land and sea, as well as sandwiches, soups and salads.”

“The remodel will take a couple months. We want to keep the wonderful tradition alive that Jon’s had for so many years. It was a gathering place for the community and provided many with fond memories.”

To find out these memories, this reporter tracked down two regular customers, who had eaten for decades at the restaurant (16490 Bolsa Chica St.), which was one of HB’s most popular hangouts.

“It has been an iconic coffee shop and neighborhood meeting location for me and my family since the 1990s,” said Huntington Beach City Councilman Patrick Brenden. “The employees made you feel like it’s your own home–comfort food in a comfortable setting with staff that makes you feel comfortable. With new ownership investing in a big makeover, I’m excited to see the update interior and menu as well as the employees.”

Local resident Brian Cizek ate at Jon’s last month and was shocked to discover it’s now closed for good. “My mom, Anita, has been going to Jon’s ever since it first opened. Her favorites were the eggs benedict and avocado toast. It also was her favorite place to have lunch with her women’s bible study group from First Christian Church. The service-oriented and friendly waitresses/waiters always made you feel warm and welcome. The food was consistently tasty. It definitely will be missed but I look forward to checking out the Hangout when it opens. Hopefully, they can perform the same “magic” that made it a huge hit!”

For more information, visit thehangoutrestaurant.com.