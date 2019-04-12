Residential burglary, stolen car suspects arrested

The Seal Beach Police Department, with the assistance of the Hawthorne Police Department, arrested Conner Vergini, 23, of Rancho Santa Margarita, and Samantha Barchilon, 19, of Rancho Santa Margarita, on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, fraudulent use of access cards, possession of stolen property, vehicle burglary, petty theft and possession of narcotics.

On Tuesday, April 9, at approximately 5:47 a.m., Seal Beach Police officers responded to the 900 Block of Catalina Avenue regarding a residential burglary and a stolen vehicle report. As Seal Beach officers were investigating the crime, information was developed that led them to a Home Depot in the city of Hawthorne. The Hawthorne Police Department was contacted and responded to the location. Hawthorne Police located the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Home Depot, which was occupied with Vergini and Barchilon. Both suspects were arrested without incident. A search of the car resulted in officers locating the Seal Beach victim’s property, along with several other stolen items from residents in the city of Hawthorne. According to a statement issued by the Seal Beach Police Department, the suspects were also in possession of a various narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia.

The Seal Beach residence was occupied at the time of the burglary. The Seal Beach Police Department would like to remind all residents and business owners to be vigilant about locking and securing your home, business and personal property.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact the Seal Beach Police Detective Chris Fisher at 562-799-4100 ext. 1110.