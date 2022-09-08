Hurricane Kay Preparation

In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events.

The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf and weather conditions and take steps to protect themselves and their property.

The forecast for surf this weekend is 4-7 feet and 1-2 inches of rain on Saturday. The National Weather Service states that South facing beaches (which includes Seal Beach), have the possibility of local coastal flooding. Additionally, there is a strong possibility of high winds.

Have pre-filled sandbags available for immediate use at your home.

On nights before trash pick-up days, place trash cans on the curbs, not in gutter. If gutters fill with rushing water, they can knock over cans and carry garbage down to block storm drain entrances. Do not park cars in front of the trash cans, so they are accessible for collection.

If possible, park your cars in your driveway rather than the street, to protect your engine and electronics. Engine up towards garage door is safest.

Please, wait to drive in areas with flooding until floodwaters recede a bit. Driving on flooded streets cause wakes to form (even at fairly low speeds) and pushes water up onto parked cars and into garages.

Monitor the Seal Beach Police Department social media outlets (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) for information updates.

If you see fallen trees or tree branches, call the Seal Beach Police Department non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232.

Sandbagging Locations

The City of Seal Beach has established locations where complimentary sand and empty sandbags are available for residents. The sandbag locations are:

Eighth Street Beach Parking Lot, 800 Block of Ocean Avenue

Seal Beach City Yard, 1776 Adolfo Lopez Drive

Emergency Notification System

AlertOC is a mass notification system used by the City of Seal Beach and Seal Beach Police Department to issue government related messages to residents and businesses.

All residential and commercial landline phone numbers are a part of the AlertOC system. Residents can register additional cell phone numbers, text numbers and e-mail addresses at AlertOC.com.

To receive real time updates, the SBPD also encourages the public to sign up for Nixle Alerts. You can do this by visiting https://www.nixle.com/ or texting your zip code to 888777.

Please follow the Seal Beach Police Department on social media @sealbeachpolice for other updates.

For additional information regarding emergency preparedness, please contact Emergency Operations Coordinator Sergeant Brian Gray at bgray@sealbeachca.gov or (562) 799-4100 ex. 1145.

Download QR