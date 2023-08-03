Huntington Harbour pastor to lead free men’s breakfast

Men are invited to a free breakfast and fellowship at Calvary Chapel of the Harbor (4121 Warner Ave., near Pacific Coast Highway) in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Guest Speaker Pastor Stan Musil, ordained by nationally-known pastor/author Chuck Smith, will speak on “Dealing with giants in your life.”

“All of us have giants that provide challenges, such as anger, fear, lust, death, to name a few,” said the longtime pastor, who lives in Huntington Harbour. “The point of the message is … how do we gain victory over our giants?”

“You’ll learn how to be victorious after chewing on a complimentary, hearty breakfast of bacon, eggs and potatoes from 8 to 9 a.m., followed by worship and the message,” said Men’s Ministry Leader, Dr. Steve Sollitt, an assistant pastor. “The fellowship is warm and the coffee is hot.”

“The Bible and Bacon both are great to feast on in the morning,” said Senior Pastor Joe Pedick. “God said it’s good when men dwell together in unity. Come, join in the fun. I look forward to seeing you there.”

For more information, log on to ccoth.com or call the office at 562-592-1800.