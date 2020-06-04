Honor Our Fallen celebrates Army Ranger on Memorial Day

Honoring Our Fallen announced the official designation of the interchange of Interstate 605 and Katella Avenue in the Orange County as the “United States Army Sergeant Thomas R. MacPherson Memorial Interchange”.

MacPherson was born July 20, 1986 in Long Beach, Calif. and graduated from Los Alamitos High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 2007 and completed One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Ga., as an infantryman. After graduating from the Basic Airborne Course there, he was assigned to the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program also at Fort Benning.

Sgt. Thomas R. MacPherson, 26, was killed by enemy forces on October 12, 2012 during a heavy firefight while conducting combat operations in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan. He was leading an assault against an enemy position when he was mortally wounded by small arms fire.

MacPherson was a team leader assigned to Company D, 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. He previously served one deployment to Iraq and this was his fourth deployment to Afghanistan.

His awards and decorations include the Ranger Tab, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Expert Infantryman’s Badge, the Parachutist Badge, and the U.S. Army Expert Rifle Marksmanship Qualification Badge.

MacPherson has also been awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with three Campaign Stars, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the NATO Medal.

He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service and Purple Heart. As a Ranger, Sgt. Thomas R. MacPherson selflessly lived his life for others and distinguished himself as a member of the Army’s premier direct action raid force and fought valiantly as he served his fellow Rangers and our great Nation.

“It is fitting that we announce this honor of this designation on a day like this designated to honor the sacrifice of men like US Army Ranger Sgt. Thomas R. MacPherson” said Laura Herzog, of Honoring Our Fallen. “His sense of duty and sacrifice lives on not only through his family, but also in his community and today we are honored to let his hometown know.” We tentatively plan to hold formal ceremony for the “United States Army Sergeant Thomas R. MacPherson Memorial Interchange” on October 12, 2020 marking the 8th year of MacPherson’s sacrifice at his alma mater, Los Alamitos High School. Formal invitations will be made as the date approaches.

“I would like to personally thank Senator Archuleta for working with me to make this a reality. I had been working for years to accomplish this and your tireless efforts working this memorial through to its completion even through the difficult times of our state and nation currently makes us proud. As our motto states “A Hero Remembered … Never Dies” and this memorial interchange will honor Tommy and his families sacrifice every day.” Laura Herzog, Honoring Our Fallen.

Further information call Laura Herzog at 714-904-0253 or e-mail laura@honoringourfallen.org.