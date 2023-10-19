Holiday Home Tour tickets now on sale

Tickets are on sale now for the Rossmoor Woman’s Club’s annual Holiday Home Tour, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Participants in the self-guided tour will experience a range of holiday decor, from modest to over-the-top in homes that range from a tiny 750-square-foot casita to a 5,000-square-foot mini-mansion. Most of the homes have been remodeled, in design styles including coastal farmhouse, transitional and modern.

Tickets are $25 per person (children under 12 free), which includes the tour plus admission to a tea room, which will be offering complimentary coffee and cookies, with carolers onsite from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Santa available for selfies from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets for chances to win a variety of raffle baskets will be on sale at the tea room too. Capping it off will be a wine pull, where the purchase of a ticket allows the buyer to select a mystery bottle of wine.

The holiday home tour has been a community fundraiser since 1986. All net proceeds go to fund college scholarships for Los Alamitos High School students and to support local charities including We Care, The Youth Center, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Precious Life Shelter, St. Isidore Community Center, Fix Long Beach, the Long Beach City College Viking Vault for needy students, Bethune Transitional Center for homeless school children and more.

Tickets include addresses of all the homes and a map, and they must be shown at each house to gain entry. They may be purchased in advance for $25 from any club member, at one of the businesses listed below or online at rossmoorwomansclub.com.

Tickets will also be for sale the day of the tour at the tea room, set up in the garden behind Flags With A Flair at the Arbor Village restaurant and shopping complex, 10651 Los Alamitos Blvd. Tea room parking will be available in the Southland Credit Union and Fairfield by Marriott Hotel lots. (Note: tickets purchased online must be picked up the day of the tour at the tea room; they will not be mailed.)

Please note that these are private homes and are not suitable for strollers, wheelchairs or walkers. High heels are not allowed.

Merchants selling tickets are:

• Flags With A Flair, 10651 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos

• Brita’s Old Town Gardens, 225 Main St. A, Seal Beach

• Cinnamon Stik, 10641 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos

• McNally Electric & Lighting, 10792 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos

• Prep Kitchen Essentials, The Shops at Rossmoor, 12207 Seal Beach Blvd., Seal Beach

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club is a non-profit social and philanthropic organization affiliated with the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Founded in Rossmoor in 1958, the club includes members from all over the northwest Orange County and Long Beach areas.