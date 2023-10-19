Local Hollywood Actress/HB Realtor Turns 80

Many of you have seen Dianne Rector on magazine covers, television series and in movies. The 44-year Huntington Harbour Realtor, was an actress for years, in “Roustabouts,” with Elvis; “A House is Not a Home” with Shelly Winters and Caesar Romero; “Brigadoon” with Robert Goulet and such hit shows as “The Red Skelton Hour,” “My Favorite Martian,” “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” and “My Three Sons.”

“Elvis was a wonderful person to work with. He was kind and shy,” said the 50-year resident of Huntington Beach, who just turned 80. “I liked working with Red Skelton. He was so nice, so funny and always kept the staff laughing.”

Between 1963-65, she appeared as a guest on the popular Ozzie and Harriet TV show. “Ozzie really encouraged me and had me back several times. He later starred in ‘Ozzie’s Girls,’ and invited me back,” she explained.

Dianne said the thing she liked best about acting was getting to meet famous actors and being on the sets. “The thing I didn’t enjoy was make-up and wardrobe calls at 6am,” said the gracious lady, whose husband, daughter and son are all in the real estate business.

“My advice for aspiring actors is to hang in there, it takes time and rejection to get that first opportunity,” said the actress, who also appeared in “Valentine’s Day,” with Tony Franciosa, “Sylvia,” with Peter Falk and “The New Interns,” with George Segal and Telly Savalas.

Among her roles were Bill Bixby’s girlfriend in “My Favorite Martian,” Sharon on “My Three Sons,” a nurse on “The New Interns,” and a sorority girl on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.”

Rector, who used her maiden name, Diane Libby, in acting, got into the business after being a professional model at the age of 14. She was discovered by a modeling agent, William Adrian, who spotted her at the swimming pool outside the Stardust Hotel in Las Vegas. He asked her parents if he could do a photo shoot.

She ended up introducing the Catalina Clothing Line, until she was 17. Dianne also was featured in full-page ads for May Company and did VO5 Hair Spray as well as Brylcreem for Men commercials.

It was at a Catalina Petite Fashion Show in Covina that famous New York/Hollywood acting talent agent Dale Garrick spotted Dianne. He signed her, she ended up joining the SAG/AFTRA Actor’s Union, and later signed with 20th Century Fox Studios (before going to their acting school).

Her family moved from Covina to Van Nuys to be closer to Hollywood for her budding career. She did TV commercials from 17-23.

During her modeling career, she ended up on the cover of magazines, including True Story, Teen Magazine, True Confessions and Hollywood Life. In 1961, Dianne was chosen as Miss International Trucking Association and rode on their float in the Rose Parade.

Rector, and her high school sweetheart, Rich (who’ve been married 61 years), sometimes modeled together for Eastman Kodak. They even were featured on a billboard in Union Station, New York City.

The hard-working, enthusiastic woman said she enjoyed TV roles over movie parts, because the hours weren’t as long and the scenes were shorter. She said both helped her in an amazing career as a Realtor. “Acting made me feel more confident and able to feel comfortable with all types of people,” Rector said.

“Dianne’s the real deal, honest and loyal,” said longtime friend, Beverly Hodnett, a former Union Pacific Locomotive Engineer in Long Beach. ”She helped us buy three properties and sell one.”

Rector remains a well-known, award-winning star with The Rector Group at Keller Williams Realty. And, she still appears on magazine covers and billboards.

She also is a member of the Huntington Harbour Philharmonic, the American Heart Association and Habitat for Humanity.

For further information, contact her at drector.com.