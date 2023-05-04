Health Expo offers free health screenings, with a kids zone for family fun

The Seal Beach Health Expo is returning and will take place on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Eisenhower Park by the Pier.

The expo is designed to provide the community with the latest information and resources related to health and wellness.

The Seal Beach Health Expo is sponsored by Optum, a leading health services and innovation company, and MemorialCare, a nationally recognized healthcare organization.

Beach Fitness, our local premier fitness center is the sponsor of the Kids Zone at the event.

The Kids Zone at the Seal Beach Health Expo is expanding this year, featuring a range of exciting activities for children of all ages. From face painting, a bounce house and lots of activities in the Kids Zone is the perfect place for families to enjoy a fun day out.

“We’re thrilled to have Beach Fitness as the sponsor of our Kids Zone this year,” said event chair Diana Bean.

“Their support has allowed us to offer even more activities for kids and families to enjoy, and we can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces,” Bean said.

In addition to the Kids Zone, the Seal Beach Health Expo will also feature a variety of vendors, including health practitioners, fitness experts, nutritionists, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in health and wellness, as well as participate in interactive demonstrations.

The event is being held in May, which is Women’s Health Month, and the Seal Beach Health Expo is pleased to offer free health screenings, including thyroid and stroke screenings, to women in attendance.

These screenings are an important step in the early detection and prevention of serious health conditions.

“The Seal Beach Health Expo is a great opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and learn about how to lead a healthier lifestyle,” said Bean. “We hope to see everyone there.”

Admission to the Seal Beach Health Expo is free, and all members of the community are invited to attend.

For more information, visit the Seal Beach Health Expo website sealbeachhealthexpo.com or follow them on social media.