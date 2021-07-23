HB’s The Dilfs off, jamming post pandemic

Huntington Beach based musicians, and dads, are heating up their summer tour with several local shows. “The Dilfs,” Brian Odam, Davin Maske and Jeff Olejnik will be performing at Surf Dog’s Sports Grill on Saturday, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The Dilfs have been together since 2019, but individually, they have been part of popular Orange County bands for the better part of 20 years. Odam and Maske played as members of “Lewd at the Pool,” while Olejnik was previously a member of “Vulgar Betty.”

The trio joined together in 2019 to form the Dilfs, a hybrid band that performs original songs, as well as cover songs from bands ranging from the Ramones to Bryan Adams and even their own unique take on Rhianna and Taylor Swift songs.

They are set to release their own streaming release, “Under the Covers with the Dilfs” with unique covers, including Elton John’s “Rocketman” and The Pixies’ “Where is my Mind?” During the pandemic, the group rehearsed via a hard-wired ethernet connection and a service called Jamulus, that allows them to hear each other in real time.

“We added about 30 songs to our set during that 14-month period,” Maske said.

The Dilfs after Saturday’s Surf Dog’s show, the Dilfs will be at the OC Fair Beer Garden Stage on July 28 and back to Huntington Beach at the Old World Village Biergarten on Aug 1. On Aug. 26, they will be at the World-Famous Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa.

Surf Dog’s is at 5932 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach. Visit surfdogshb.com for more information. For more on the band, visit thedilfsband.com or follow them on Instagram @thedilfsband.

