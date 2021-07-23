Los Al’s Nelson commits to Oklahoma

The Los Alamitos High School Griffins standout junior quarterback Malachi Nelson honored his parents this weekend by announcing his collegiate football choice on Sunday, his parents’ anniversary.

The event was streamed live by CBS Sports as the highly recruited Los Al QB made his announcement.

“I very excited to announce my commitment to one school,” said Nelson, adding that “ I felt comfortable with the (University of Oklahoma) staff.”

During the CBS Sports livestreamed event, Nelson went on to announce his “commitment to the University of Oklahoma.”

The big quarterback, who is six foot, three inches tall had been recruited by many colleges and had reportedly narrowed his choices to Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, Notre Dame and Florida State in addition to Oklahoma before making a final decision.

Nelson said his last visit to Norman, Oklahoma, the home of the University of Oklahoma, was “cool,” noting that he “loved everything about it.”

Nelson said he hoped the early commitment would help the Sooners recruit other players to join him when he arrives at the University of Oklahoma collegiate football program in a couple of years. The good news for Griffins is that he still has two years to lead the local football team before heading off Sooner way.

According to reports, the top ranked Griffin QB is currently ranked 2nd in the USA, only behind Arch Manning, of Louisiana, the grandson of longtime Saints great Archie Manning.

