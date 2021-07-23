Ongoing and upcoming issues: job openings with city, meetings

No date certain for opening First Street Park. Leisure World pool project moves forward

Asked and answered

The Sun sent some questions to the city government on July 14. On July 10 and July 20, Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos answered several of them in separate emails.

Sun: Long Beach Unified is planning to return to in-person meetings with public comments accepted only in-person. When our town returns to in-person meetings, will Seal Beach continue to accept remote comments or return to in-person only? And when?

Gallegos: “Like many public agencies, we are thoughtfully contemplating the return to in-person meetings. The ebb and flow of this pandemic has made it challenging to do so and the more recent spread of the Delta variant is cause for concern. Currently, we are discussing a return to in-person meetings and we are working on a plan that is mindful of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The goal is to reduce risk while at the same time ensuring that the public has access to open meetings and that their voice is heard.”

Sun: Do you have a date certain for when the First Street park will reopen? A reader asked me today.

Gallegos: “We do not have a date certain as we are still working on a few punch list items. Once we have a date confirmed, we will announce the opening of the park.”

Sun: Finally, has the city yet issued a building permit for 15 First Street (Beach House)?

Gallegos: “Regarding your question about the “Beach House,” the City has not yet issued a building permit.

Not yet answered

Gallegos: “I’m still working on responses for your other outstanding questions.”

Sun: What’s the status of the Red Car? Does you anticipate a lease agreement with the Lions for the use of the land to be on the City Council agenda in the near future?

Job openings in city

government

If you visit https://www.calopps.org/city-of-seal-beach, you’ll see the latest job listings for Seal Beach.

As of Tuesday, July 20, there were two openings listed:

• The city is seeking a new Community Development Department director. That’s not really news— City Manager Jill Ingram announced the retirement of Director Les Johnson at the Monday, June 28, City Council meeting.

As advertised, the full time position would pay up to $182,675.40 annually. Applicants will need a California’s Driver’s License or be able to get one. “Possession of an American Institute of Certified Planners (A.I.C.P.) Certification is preferred,” according to the job description.

“The position of Director of Community Development is designated as an “at will” position,” according to the job description.

The next director will run the Community Development Department, including planning and code enforcement.

The opening for this position is currently scheduled to close at 4 p.m., on Aug. 13.

• The city is also looking for a part time crossing guard. The job will be open until filled.

Pay: $14 to $17.02/an hour.

The crossing guard will work “under the general direction of the Parking Operations Lead Community Service Officer with the Seal Beach Police Department,” according to the job flyer.

Leisure World gets permits for swimming pool

The Golden Rain Foundation announced Monday, July 19, that the county had issued the final permits for the Leisure World swimming pool project. The OC Health Care Agency permits were issued July 15, according to a press release issued by the Golden Rain Foundation on the Leisure World Seal Beach website.

“The pool is now fully designed, and construction progress updates will be printed weekly and sent out via LW Live email alerts,” according to the statement.

“The facility will include a pool with five swimming lanes, a 30-by-30-foot activity area with a volleyball net, a 9-by-25-foot spa, new locker rooms and a lounge area in a reconfigured space to maximize potential,” according to the statement. The city of Seal Beach has also approved the pool project. The status of the swimming pool has been the subject of several Letters to the Editor in the Sun Newspapers.

