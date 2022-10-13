Griffins Volleyball Celebrates its Seniors

The Los Alamitos High girls volleyball team completed their regular season Tuesday with a win over Laguna Beach in four sets; 25-21, 25-12, 19-25, 25-15. Chase Koepke led the Griffin attack with 14 kills and Ava Kelly led the team in assists with 20. Kylie Jenkins had 15 digs to help secure the defense. The Lady Griffins have a regular season record of 23-14 and enter the CIF playoffs Oct. 20. The Griffins are ranked No. 16 in this week’s CIF-SS Division 1/2 poll. Last year the Griffins were placed in the Division 2 playoff bracket and suffered a first-round loss. The playoff brackets are scheduled to be released on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. on cifss.org. Tuesday’s win was also Senior Night with 10 Seniors honored as they played their last home match as a Griffin. The seniors are pictured here front row (L-R) Reagan Schippert, Polly McGrath, Hayden Johnston, Kylie Jenkins, and Tori Aspurez. Back row (L-R) Coach Tatiana San Juan, Chase Koepke, Ava Kelly, Sydney May, Taylor Hofland, Loren Forster, and Head Coach David Huber.

