Griffins turn in outstanding effort to beat Servite

The Los Alamitos Griffins hosted the Servite Friars on Friday, Sept. 9 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach. Despite the torrential rain, Head Football Coach Ray Fenton and his staff had the Griffins ready to play.

The first quarter was like a heavyweight boxing match, with each opponent feeling the other out as they adjusted to the rain.

However, with six minutes left in the second quarter, it would become painfully obvious who the better team was. The Los Alamitos Griffins scored three touchdowns in a row and went into halftime with a 20-0 lead.

The third quarter started pretty much how the second quarter ended. Los Alamitos scored quickly and never looked back. The final score was 47-14, but I assure you the game wasn’t that close.

Malachi Nelson, who is yet to have a bad game, had a great game. He finished the contest with 306 yards and 4 touchdowns, quietly bringing his season totals to over a thousand yards passing, 15 touchdowns, and one interception.

His fellow USC commit, Makai Lemon, continues to put up eye-popping statistics. He hauled in another 229 yards on just five catches, two of which were for touchdowns. Makai Lemon continues to prove that the only person that can stop him is himself.

Los Alamitos was finally able to get its running game going in the second quarter, which helped keep the Friars on their heels. Damien Henderson rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

“Once the first run popped, I started feeling it. The O-line was doing their job, which made it easier for me to do mine,” the Colorado State commit said,

This was by far the best team effort by the Griffins this year. It could not have come at a better time. This Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m., the Griffins host the Santa Margarita Eagles at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach.

The Eagles are ranked #44 in the nation, #6 in the state, and #3 in the County. However, the Eagles’ opponents are a combined 4-10. Whereas the Los Alamitos Griffins’ opponents have a combined record of 8-6, two of which are nationally ranked (#13 & #51).

Come out Thursday and help keep the momentum going as we cheer the Griffins on to another home victory.

