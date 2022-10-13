First Church Seal Beach Fall Boutique

United Methodist Women invites the community to enjoy First Church’s traditional Fall Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers plan to maintain pandemic guidelines, so vendors will again be behind the church outside in the parking lot off of Central Ave. The church’s address is 148 10th St., Seal Beach, at the corner of Central Avenue.

Local artist/photographer Gino Dominic Nardo will attend. The boutique will also feature Jeannette’s popular Serenity Soaps. Plus this year we are offering several new crafters to enhance your seasonal shopping.

Inside, the church will provide a café-style lunch plus boxed-to-go lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The boutique will also offer a variety of freshly Baked Goods and pre-mixed gourmet soups, sauces and desserts. Don’t miss Granny’s Attic for shopping values. All proceeds from the event go directly to UMW Missional giving. For more information, or to reserve your lunch, call the Methodist church at 562-431-0494.

