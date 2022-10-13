CatPAWS to hold Le Chic Cat Soiree at Navy Golf Course

Cat rescue organization Helen Sanders CatPAWS will hold a gala event for the benefit of the kitty Cinderellas and Cinderfellas that they bring from uncertain and sometimes unfortunate beginnings and transform them into healthy, playful cats who’ll have the happiest endings possible.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, 5:30 p.m., Le Chic Cat Soiree will grace the halls of the Navy Golf Course, located in Bldg. 800, at 5660 Orangewood Ave., Cypress. Although not physically adjacent to Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, the golf course is owned and operated by the NWS.

The evening will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a dinner buffet and dessert, silent and live auction items, and a presentation featuring an overview of CatPAWS programs, lives saved and lives changed, and a salute to adopters. Guest emcee Meg DeLoatch will preside over the fur-stivities.

The Soiree presents a way to raise funds for cats with the elegance that each of them knows they deserve! All proceeds will help fund programs such as the DIY kitten-care kits, which are distributed to local public shelters and have saved lives of hundreds of newborn kittens; spay/neuter assistance for the community; medical care, spay/neuter, vaccinations and surgery for our rescues; and our Traveling Kitty Comfort and Therapy Show, which brightens the lives of people in assisted-living residences.

And of course, adopting them to loving, forever families.

“While we focus on individual cats and giving them the best life we can, we also look down the runway at what is ahead of us,” said Deborah Felin-Magaldi, a CatPAWS board member. “We want to be part of the solution, today and for the future, in providing resources to help people help themselves and the cats in our community who depend on us.

