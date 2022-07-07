Crime Log: published Thursday, July 7, 2022

IN SEAL?BEACH

Wednesday, June 8

• Transient (Priority 3)—7:54 a.m.—Electric Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person told police there was an individual sleeping at the gazebo.

This was an ongoing issue according to the reporting person.

As of 8:07 a.m., the reporting person phoned again and reported two individuals present.

Police found they were neither camping nor sleeping. They checked out OK.

• Transient (Priority 3) —9:24 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The reporting person reported two men on the dunes.

The reporting person thought they were smoking drugs from a glass pipe.

They were gone when police arrived.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—10:42 a.m.—Main Street—A man in the store displayed a stun gun to an employee and showed the employee how the stun gun worked.

He said he would use it if anyone messed with him.

He was described as a white man, in his 50s, overweight, with gray stubble, wearing a gray shirt.

He had a backpack with him.

He was gone when police arrived.

• Disturbing Music (Priority 3)—8:54 p.m.—Main Street —Two different reporting persons complained about loud live music coming from a business.

Both said it had been a recent ongoing issue.

• Speeding Vehicles (Priority 3)—9:50 p.m.—Fourth Street and Central Way—Police were told cars were racing up and down Fourth Street. Fifteen juveniles were reportedly inside two different trucks.

As of 9:58 p.m., a second reporting person told police they were now in the area of Ocean Avenue and Fourth Street.

The juveniles might have been headed toward the beach.

As of 10 p.m., police contacted 20 juveniles on the beach. Seconds later, the juveniles were leaving the area.

Thursday, June 9

• Transient (Priority 3) —6:25 a.m. —Heather Street (College Park East) —A man was seen near the tennis courts and the toilet, with a cart and possibly washing himself.

As of 6:52 a.m., the reporting person called back.

The reporting person expressed concern about kids being in the area for school.

The reporting person was also concerned the man might need help.

As of 6:56 p.m., the man had left the park and was walking eastbound on Lampson.

As of 7:08 a.m., police offered the man services and he declined.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3) —9:20 a.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard —The reporting person reported that at 7:52 p.m., on Sunday, June 5, a man filled a bag with women’s cosmetics from the location.

Report taken.

• Disturbing Music (Priority 3)—8:18 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person was calling from Leisure World. The reporting person could hear music coming from somewhere off Westminster. Police were unable to locate the source of the noise.

Friday, June 10

• Counseling (Priority 3)—12:54 p.m.—14th Street—The reporting person advised neighbors were saving spaces for street parking with chairs. The reporting person told police that this was an ongoing issue.

• Foot Patrol (Priority 4)—11:57 p.m.—Marina Drive—An officer on foot patrol contacted seven individuals.

As of 12:32 a.m., Saturday, June 11, juveniles were released to their parents.

Saturday, June 11

• Car Burglary (Priority 3) —1:07 p.m. —First Street —Sometime during the night, someone took property from the reporting person’s car.

Petty theft report taken.

• Disturbance (Priority 2)—9:09 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person, calling from Boeing, said he heard a verbal disturbance. As of 9:15 p.m., police determined the noise was from a pool party.

