Friday, December 10

• Transient (Priority 3) – 2:22 p.m. – Eighth Street/Old Towne – Reporting person reported an individual sleeping near the turtle pond because, according to her, she had a foot injury. The individual declined medics and unhoused services, and was advised to rest her feet at the park near the library.

Monday, December 13

• Vandalism Report (Priority 3) – 8:44 a.m. – Annandale Drive – The individual is a contractor that the reporting person is currently in a civil dispute with. An incident report documented that the individual tore the reporting person’s front door screen trying to stick his hand through it. Security was advised and sent to the reporting person’s rescue.

Thursday, December 30

• Arrest on charge of disorderly conduct: alcohol – Kevin Ray Saunders – 58 year old male – 914 Pacific Coast Highway

Friday, December 31

• Arrest on charge of vandalism: graffiti, deface property (misdemeanor) – Fabrizio Gonzalez – 45 year old male – 2600 Westminster Avenue

• Arrest on charge of disorderly conduct: loitering/etc on private property – Raymond Rodney Esquire Golding – 44 year old male – 2 Surfside Avenue

Saturday, January 1

• Arrest on charge of obstruction/resistance/etc of public/peace, Officer/emergency Med Tech – Vicent Parra – 45 year old male – 498 Pacific Coast Highway/Fifth Street

Sunday, January 2

• Arrest on charge of taking automobile without owner’s consent/vehicle theft – Johnny Martin Hackett – 28 year old male – 21499 E 2nd Street/North Studebaker Road

• Arrest on charge of possession of unlawful paraphernalia – Katlyn Ashley Larson – 30 year old female – 333 Main Street

• Arrest on charge of possession of stolen vehicle/vessel/etc. – Israel Ortiz Jr. – 31 year old male – First Street/Pacific Coast Highway

Tuesday, January 4

• Arrest on charge of possession/purchase of For Sale Narcotic/controlled substance – Logan Connor-Harris Ehat – 27 year old male – 4356 Birchwood Avenue.

• Arrest on charge of trespassing, obstruction/etc, Business Operations/etc – Sexton Elijah Kingstro – 45 year old male – 2950 Westminster Avenue

• Arrest on charge of possession of unlawful paraphernalia – Theresa Lynn Koch – 52 year old female – 430 Burlington Court

