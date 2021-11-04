IN SEAL BEACH

Monday, September 6

• Disturbing Juveniles—(Priority 3)—Seabreeze Drive—According to the reporting person, juveniles driving around in a black car were yelling obscenities. The reporting person’s juvenile son believed that the juveniles driving the car were residents of the Hill.

Tuesday, September 7

• Area Check—(Priority 2)—St. Cloud Drive and Seal Beach Boulevard—7:05 p.m.— The reporting person said they saw a male and a female getting into a physical altercation. A second reporting person saw the same male individual go into a shopping area. The female individual went across Seal Beach Boulevard into Rossmoor. The second reporting person witnessed the male individual push the female into a bus stop and the female individual subsequently hit her head. The first reporting person said he saw the female slap the male a few times and throw something at him before he pushed her away.

Thursday, September 10

• Disturbing Subject—(Priority 2)—10th Street—1:39 p.m.—The reporting person was out walking his dog when he heard a female screaming and shouting, “Let me go.” The reporting person heard the screams coming from the residence directly above him. After walking around the area, the reporting person did not hear anyone or did not see anyone home at the residence.

• Medical Aid—(Priority 1)—Ocean Avenue—11:23 a.m.—A 12-year-old with an unknown condition continued to go in and out of consciousness. This was believed to be heat related. The reporting person advised that 12-year-old female was fainting. The mother arrived on scene and the child was transferred to the Orange County Fire Authority. The child was conscious and breathing at that time.

• Disturbing Subject—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—10:52 a.m.—The reporting person advised that a female in a red Jeep was harassing him. The reporting person, who drives a black BMW, was reportedly homeless and did not have enough money to get gas to leave the area. The reporting person believed he was being “Gang Stalked” by numerous individuals using multiple vehicles.

• Drunk—(Priority 2)—Main Street—5:57 p.m.—According to the reporting person a female individual appeared to be drunk. Police arrested Melissa Chambers, 41, on suspicion of urinating in public and a warrant out of San Bernadino County.

• Disturbing Subject—(Priority 2)—Seal Beach Boulevard—8:13 a.m.—The reporting person’s ex-roommate’s girlfriend was at the reporting person’s car, harassing him. The reporting person advised he did not know her name and there were four other people with her. The woman in question reportedly said she was going to call the police on him, claiming that he was harassing her.

• Disturbing Juveniles—(Priority 3)—Dogwood Avenue—9:18 p.m.—Twenty juveniles were seen running up and down the street. Officers were out with the juveniles, and they said that they were waiting for their parents.

Friday, September 11

• Petty Theft Reported—(Priority 3)—Del Monte Drive—1:37 a.m.—The reporting person, who was hard of hearing, wanted to report his wallet was missing from his coffee table. Leisure World Security contacted the individual, who insisted he left his wallet on the kitchen table. The individual said his wife was in the shower and he had gone to unplug their electric vehicle and upon the individual’s return, his wallet was gone. Officers advised the wallet was most likely lost somewhere in the house. he was advised to look in the morning and if he was unable to find it, then he should go to the bank to cancel his cards.

Saturday, September 12

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—Crestview Avenue—11:19 a.m.—Four juveniles rang the reporting person’s doorbell and gave the reporting person’s ring camera the finger. The reporting person was concerned that he was targeted due to his race and requested to speak to an officer.

Sunday, September 13

• Citizen Assist—(Priority 3) —Seal Beach Boulevard—8:59 p.m.—The reporting person referenced a misunderstanding regarding a winning lotto ticket. The reporting person was trying to clarify with the clerk about how to send the winning receipt. The clerk became uncooperative and prior to the officer’s arrival, the reporting person and the clerk had settled their issues.

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—Surfside Avenue—9:04 a.m.—The reporting person’s neighbor installed a camera that faced the reporting person’s front door. The reporting person believed the camera facing his property was an invasion of privacy.

• Welfare Check—(Priority 2)—Pacific Coast Highway—9:56 a.m.—The reporting person referenced a customer in the teller line who was attempting to withdraw all his money. The customer seemed to be rambling on about strange things and seemed confused, according to the reporting person. The customer had called in a missing wallet and was trying to withdraw all his money from the account in question.

Monday, September 14

• Patrol Check—(Priority 3)—Ocean Avenue—9:08 a.m.—The reporting person had used her card at a parking meter two months earlier. She had not used the meter since. Since then, there had been attempted charges on her card. All attempts were declined. She did not lose any money. The reporting person was advised to check the meter for fake credit card readers just in case.

Tuesday, September 15

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—Central Avenue—10:38 a.m.—The reporting person was in her 12-year-old’s room while he was at school. The mother found that her son was in possession of marijuana.

• Grand Theft—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—10:39 a.m.—A catalytic converter was taken off the reporting person’s 2006 Honda Accord. The vehicle was parked behind Sprouts when the theft occurred.

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—Main Street—10:47 a.m.—The reporting person said an individual had harassed the reporting person and the business. The individual accused a delivery driver of putting pepper spray on the pizza and scaring people away. Police told both parties to stay away from each other.

