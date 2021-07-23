Crime Log Compiled

by Chris Martinez

IN SEAL?BEACH

Wednesday, June 23

• Petty Theft—(Priority 2)—Main Street—11:40 a.m.—A man in his 40s wearing a blue baseball cap, black shorts with knee high white socks.

The man was wearing no shirt and had tattoos.

The man reportedly stole a costume flannel.

The man was later found a put into custody after a positive identification from the reporting person.

His name was not available.

• Grand Theft—(Priority 3)—Brookline Road—11:45 a.m.—At an unknown time, the reporting person had a package taken from their location.

The loss was a silver coin valued an undisclosed amount.

• Property Damage—(Priority 2)—17th Street—12:21 p.m.—A blue and black Amazon delivery truck reportedly struck the reporting person’s passenger side mirror causing damage to their car.

Witnesses told officials that the Amazon vehicle was driving extremely fast.

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—Heron Circle—2:59 p.m.—A suspicious person opened an Amazon package and took some items from the reporting person’s package. The suspicious person then went to a nearby curb and then back to the Amazon package. He the drank a bottled water and left on a girls bike with large wheels, beach cruiser style.

The suspicious person was captured on video, he was seen wearing a hoodie, olive green heavy jacket and a surgical mask.

His name was not available.

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—Marvista Avenue– 3:38 p.m.—Sometime between 10 a.m. and noon, the reporting person had their matte black electric bicycle stolen.

• Fight—(Priority 2)—Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway—5:54 p.m.—Four individuals were seen rolling around on the ground. One reporting person stated that bikers took someone out of their vehicle and assaulted them.

No weapons were seen. Police determined that this was a road rage incident and a mutual combat altercation.

The driver had minor scratches from falling to the ground.

The driver did not desire prosecution, refused medical attention and refused any police assistance.

Thursday, June 24

• Speeding Vehicle—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—12:56 a.m.—A red corvette headed north bound on Pacific Coast Highway was seen going at speeds upwards of 90-plus miles per hour.

Friday, June 25

• Municipal Code Violation—(Priority 3)—Main Street—6:16 a.m.—The reporting person is concerned about a new ice cream store that had begun construction on Main Street.

The reporting person stated that the construction was starting too early, as early as 5:30 a.m.

The reporting person spoke with the crew. They allegedly told her that they have a special permit. However, Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos told the Sun that they have no special dispensation to work outside of regular hours. He said code enforcement has been notificed.

• Grand Theft—(Priority 3)—First Street—9:24 a.m.—The reporting person’s specialized green gravel bike was taken late either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. The bike, valued at an undisclosed amount, was cut from the balcony.

• Vehicle Burglary—(Priority 3)—Lampson Avenue—9:59 a.m.—During the night someone broke into a 2016 black Acura MDX through an unknown point of entry. The reporting person lost his sunglasses and wallet, along with his credit cards. He advised officials that he his credit cards were used. There were two undisclosed amounts charged on two separate cards. However, after the first set of charges went through the rest of the chargers were declined.

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—10th Street—11:33 a.m.—Two bikes were stolen from near a yard sometime throughout the day.

• Fire—(Priority 2)—Main Street / Electric Avenue—2:49 p.m.—Across form the Red Car Museum, a trash can was seen on fire. The reporting person said the fire was near trees and a bush. The fire was extinguished, and a Public Works order was placed to replace the plastic trash can.

Saturday, June 26

• Traffic Hazard—(Priority 2)—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue—11:09 a.m.—Tables and Chairs were in the southbound lanes of traffic along Westminster to Seal Beach.

• Patrol Check—(Priority 3)—College Park Drive—11:11 a.m.—The reporting person advised of two dogs at the park. She told officers that there are no dogs allowed at the park.

• Vandalism—(Priority 2)—College Park Drive—11:58 a.m.—Occurring sometime overnight, a chain link fence, the entrance to the gardening area, was cut, allowing access to a wooden cart that was stolen.

• Assist Outside Agency—(Priority 3)—Ocean Ave—2:37 p.m.—An elderly female tripped and fell on the pier.

• Disturbing Vehicle—(Priority 3)—Lampson Avenue and Candleberry Avenue—3:40 p.m.—A man was riding his motorcycle up and down the street with no helmet. The bike was white and red and making lots of noise.

• Disturbing Noise—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—8:30 p.m.—Loud music was heard, in violation of permit. The officier on scene stated he heard no music when he arrived on scene.

He spoke to the manager and was informed that their permit allows for music to be played until 10 p.m. The reporting person stated he no longer heard the music.

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—Main Street—9:26 p.m.—The reporting person requested counseling for an ongoing issue regarding the Abbey. The reporting person lives behind the abbey and says the compressor from their walk-in fridge is very loud.

It runs throughout the day and night; he believes the decibel levels are out of code. The reporting person was told to contact the city code enforcement in reference to this issue.

Sunday, June 27

• Disturbing Noise—(Priority 3)—14TH Street—A man was working on his boat in the alley making lots of noise. The owner later moved his boat into his garage.

