Council OKs beach maintenance agreement with Surfside

The council this week approved an agreement with Surfside for beach cleaning and maintenance, as well as berm construction.

This was a Consent Calendar item. The council votes on the calendar collectively, without discussion except for items pulled for individual consideration.

Nothing was pulled off the Monday, Sept. 26, Consent Calendar. The calendar was approved unanimously.

“In 2008, the City and Surfside Colony Ltd. (“Surfside”) entered into an agreement for Surfside to remove trash and debris from the Surfside public beach, where the City would reimburse Surfside an agreed upon monthly fee,” according to the staff report prepared by Associate Engineer David Spitz.

“In 2016, the City executed an Amended and Restated Agreement to formally include berm construction as a part of the cleaning and maintenance work,” Spitz wrote.

“Compensation for beach cleaning and maintenance begins at $2,671.18 per month, and adjusted annually by the increase in Consumer Price Index not to exceed 3% per year,” Spitz wrote.

“Compensation for berm construction begins at $961.60 per month, and adjusted annually by the increase in Consumer Price Index not to exceed 3% per year,” Spitz wrote.

