Commercial vehicle checkpoint nets 47 citations

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Seal Beach Police Department’s Traffic Bureau, along with law enforcement officers from the Culver City, Irvine, Rialto, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, and Cypress Police Departments, along with the California Highway Patrol and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a commercial vehicle enforcement checkpoint from 7 a.m. to noon. This joint operation took place on Seal Beach Boulevard between Saint Andrews Drive and Golden Rain Road.

Sixty-one commercial trucks were inspected with 47 citations issued. Four vehicles were placed out of service for various violations and two vehicles were impounded. Those violations cited involved improper or expired registration and insurance, driver licenses, hazardous materials, brakes, lighting, load securement, and axle restrictions. These operations help to ensure drivers operating a commercial vehicle with a gross weight of 10,001 pounds or more are in compliance with provisions of the California Vehicle Code (CVC), Title 13 California Code of Regulations (13 CCR), Title 49 Code of Federal Regulations (49 CFR), as well as other statues and regulations relating to the safe and lawful operation of commercial vehicles in Seal Beach and surrounding areas. The goals of the operation included:

• The prevention of collisions and incidents attributed to mechanical defects or excessive driving hours and involving vehicles and drivers subject to California Vehicle Code §34500.

• The prevention of incidents and catastrophes during, or as a result of, hazardous materials transportation.

• Minimizing damage to city roadways by operating fixed and mobile commercial vehicle weight regulation.

• Educating commercial vehicle operators, the motor carrier industry, and the public and to promote commercial vehicle safety.

The SBPD’s Traffic Bureau will conduct similar enforcement programs to help maintain the safety and security of our Seal Beach roadways. Officer Erin Enos was the incident commander for today’s operation. She was commended by Chief of Police Phil Gonshak for her commitment to the safety of the Seal Beach community.