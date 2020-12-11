Sunset Beach’s Harbor House Cafe celebrates more than 81 years

Have you ever been to The Harbor House Cafe in Sunset Beach? It has been in business since 1939—more than 81 years. Manager Jeff Valentine said current owner Gary Quick bought it in 1975. Quick is a Hollywood Movie Producer and an avid Movie/Sports Jersey Collector, who has placed star memorabilia, including photos, posters and sports jerseys around the fun, iconic restaurant, which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Note: Because of the pandemic, the restaurant, located at at 16341 Pacific Coast Highway, is now open for take out orders only. There is a special COVID menu available.

Sunset Beach Community Association President Kevin Paulson, a retired Los Angeles County Fire Captain, said he loves how “there’s always something on the menu that catches my eye. In the past, when I had to work on Christmas Eve, my family made it a tradition to always eat at Harbor House before opening gifts on Christmas Day. My favorite to go item is Chili with sourdough toast.”

Senior Pastor Joe Pedick of Sunset Beach’s Calvary Chapel of the Harbour also loves eating there as do many members of his congregation. “They are a great neighbor of ours and it’s nice being able to go there at any hour to taste their delicious, home-cooking,” said the pastor, whose church is directly across the street in Peters Landing.

Local Surfer Helmut Bjorkman said, “Being a long-time resident, I remember many breakfast plates after a surf. Walking in, you’re transported into times of old–seeing all the retro movie posters is so great. For a brief moment in time, the experience slows you down as you escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and are able to appreciate this very special, unique little beach town, some 30 miles south of Los Angeles.”

Sunset Beach Magazine Publisher/Resident JB Griffin said, “We love dining at Harbor House because of its wide menu selection, tasty great food, friendly service and an atmosphere which makes you feel at home.”

“The Harbor House has such a unique character with its multiple exhibits highlighting Hollywood’s exciting and memorable past,” said Bill Anderson, a local art gallery owner. “The view of the building from the outside is fantastic as well and has my attention as an artist with its outstanding individuality. I’ve painted it from across the street and plan on doing it again. By the way, the food is great as is the service and the affordability.”

Huntington Beach City Councilman Patrick Brenden calls eating there being “like that old favorite sweater. You just can’t wait to eat when the temperatures dip on a cool Winter day. It provides warmth, it feels comforting, and it fits you like it was made for you. That’s what Harbor House Café feels like for me. I’ve been going there for decades and it’s always been that familiar place that seems like time stands still. That’s the aura but the food is sensational. Nothing better after an early morning surf session, following a concert or a party, or just to meet up with friends for lunch.”

For more information, visit www.harborhousecafe.com or call 562-592-5404.