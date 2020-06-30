Clancy’s, Irisher close; Leisure World resident’s death confirmed

Two Main Street bars have closed. Both have cited COVID-19 cases as the reason. This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom added Orange County to the list of counties to watch for the novel Coronavirus that causes COVID-19. (See story, page 1)

Last Friday, The Golden Rain Foundation announced that a Leisure World resident had died at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, June 29, the city of Seal Beach website reported 23 cumulative cases of the disease. (Seal Beach counts COVID-19 cases separately from cases in a local skilled nursing facility.)

Last week, the state governor ordered bars in Los Angeles County (and others) to close, citing a reported increase in COVID-19 cases. Orange County was not included in the order.

That may change by the time this story appears in print.

However, at least two Main Street bars have closed their doors on their own initiative.

Closed for now

The sign on Clancy’s door simply says, “Temporarily closed.”

A post on the Main Street bar’s Facebook page, dated Saturday, June 27, announced over the weekend that the bar was voluntarily closing because it had come to the attention of management that “one or more people that have recently been through the bar have tested positive for Covid-19.”

The post said the safety of guests, Clancy’s employees, and the Seal Beach are have always been the bar’s primary concern.

“We have therefore made the decision to voluntarily close our doors until further notice so we may do the best we can in keeping you all safe, including sanitation and staff testing. We promise to keep you all updated and look forward to opening back up in full confidence soon.,” said the unsigned post.

The sign on the door of the Irisher says, “To our valued customers, we have decided to close down temporarily due to the influx of Covid-19 cases in Seal Beach and the neighboring cities. Our intention is to slow the spread and keep everyone healthy. Thank you for your understanding and we hope to see you soon.”

Leisure World resident dies in a hospital

The Golden Rain Foundation, which manages Seal Beal Leisure World, announced the apparent COVID-19 related death of a resident on Friday, June 26.

“Please be advised that notification has been received that a resident of Seal Beach Leisure World has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and has subsequently passed away at the hospital. There is currently no information as to the source that exposed the resident to the virus, but it is GRF’s understanding that the authorities will investigate further through contact tracing,” said the GRF notice.

“GRF considered whether or not to advise the residents of Leisure World out of concern that doing so could cause heightened anxiety. This notice is provided with an abundance of caution. GRF has also elected (and is required) to maintain the confidentiality of the identity of the resident and to respect his/her family’s privacy,” said the GRF notice.

The notice encouraged residents of the senior community to comply with the state’s stay-at-home order and to practice social distancing.

“Each person is responsible for ensuring their own safety through proper social distancing and sheltering at home, whenever possible,” said the GRF notice.

District Two Councilman Thomas Moore, whose district includes part of Leisure World, said he was saddened to hear about the passing of a Leisure World resident due to COVD-19 in an email.

“The GRF has done a great job to try to limit gatherings and promote social distancing to comply with all local government and state mandates and recommendations,” Moore wrote.

“I know a lot of residents in Leisure World are concerned about people not wearing face coverings or following social distancing guidelines. It is a concern of mine as well,” Moore wrote.

“I encourage residents to reach out to the Seal Beach Police if they see people blatantly not following the state mandates,” Moore wrote.

“The City is doing everything they can to get people to follow social distancing and to wear face coverings,” Moore wrote.

The numbers of positive cases continue to increase in Orange County, so it is more important than ever that we listen and respect the health of others around us.