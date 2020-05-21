City preparing to reopen Seal Beach businesses – for Stage 2

Statement issued by local officials does not provide a date but anticipates reopening ‘in the foreseeable future’

The State of California has amended the Stay at Home Order and is easing restrictions allowing for certain businesses to conditionally reopen. The State’s Resilience Roadmap includes four recovery stages leading to lifting the Stay at Home Order. The Governor has opened the beginning phase of Stage 2 of the Roadmap. As a result, on May 8 retail businesses were able to be open for curbside pickup and delivery only.

More recent amendments to the Order may soon allow the opportunity for additional Stage 2 businesses to reopen. This would allow for dine-in restaurants, car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities, and destination retail (curbside pickup and delivery only) to reopen. In order for this to occur in Seal Beach, the Orange County Public Health Agency must meet certain metrics and criteria set forth by the California Department of Public Health and obtain approval. It is anticipated that this will occur in the foreseeable future, but no date has been given.

The State of California has provided business guidance documents that are designed to support a safe, clean environment for workers. Business owners and operators are encouraged to use these important documents so they are prepared to reopen and operate their businesses once the County has been authorized to move fully into Stage 2.

These documents can be viewed by visiting the State’s COVID-19 industry guidance webpage at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/.

For more information, visit the State’s COVID-19 website at www.covid19.ca.gov, the County’s Health Care Agency COVID-19 webpage at www.occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/ or the City’s website at www.sealbeachca.gov. Email questions to askcityhall@sealbeachca.gov.