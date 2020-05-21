Special treat for Seal Beach area Notre Dame students

Seal Beach’s Victor Wicks, received a special gift from the Notre Dame Club of Orange County as he studied for his final semester exam, held online the next day due to the Covid-19 shutdown of classes at the University in South Bend, Indiana.

Wicks, pictured with NDCOC Board Member Irv Cuevas, also of Seal Beach, was just one of 77 Orange County students enrolled at Notre Dame, and was presented with a special Bundt cake to help “sweeten” the trying times of finishing their semester studies away from campus under the pressure of the CV-19 pandemic.

Wicks, a Los Alamitos High School graduate, is completing his Freshman year at Notre Dame, and majoring in International Economics. Victor is the son of Nilce and Arthur Wicks of Seal Beach.

In addition to the Bundt cakes, the NDCOC recognized a number of other Orange County Notre Dame graduating seniors with yard signs acknowledging their degrees because no formal commencement ceremony was held on campus.

Eight other Los Alamitos area graduates and undergrads from the University of Notre Dame also got special treats and recognition from the Notre Dame Club of Orange County because of the campus shutdown brought on by the Coronavirus. Yard signs were delivered to acknowledge their degrees because no formal commencement ceremony was held on campus. Those students and the undergrads also received baked Bundt cakes. Among them were James Campion of Los Alamitos who majored in Finance, and Samantha Malloy also of Los Alamitos, now set to enter her Junior year at ND, majoring in Psychology and Spanish. Both Campion and Malloy are graduates of Los Alamitos High School.

Also from Los Alamitos, and receiving Bundt cakes were undergrads Lauren Oberacker, and Claire Trotter. Recognized from neighboring cities were ND graduate Joshua Johnson, Anaheim, who majored in Computer Science; and undergrads Ben James, Cypress; and Jacob Plocher, Garden Grove.