Christmas Carol play returns to Huntington Harbour

Calvary Chapel of the Harbour is looking forward to the 2023 free production of “A Christmas Carol,” beginning at 7p.m., Friday, Dec. 8. “Once again, we find ourselves going back in time to 1843 as we traverse the famous streets of London’s East End and enjoy the familiar characters of grumpy old Ebenezer Scrooge in his counting house as he scolds his faithful clerk Bob Cratchit for having the audacity to request one day off to enjoy Christmas with his family,” said Kathleen Pedick, Director/Producer/Writer. “Imagine the shock and horror as Scrooge is haunted by his “long dead Partner Jacob Marley” and ultimately to his surprise, learns the story of man’s redemption as he is visited by three ghosts all in the course of one night!”

Mark Savalle a former Hollywood actor in “Dallas” and “The Facts of Life,” plays Scrooge and Bob Cratchit and expressed that he is looking forward to saving souls by doing these roles.

“It’s my favorite time of the year being an usher at this event and watching the exciting, evolving show,” said Children’s Ministry Pastor Craig Peterson.

“I’m inviting everyone to it but get there early as its first come, first serve,” said Senior Pastor Joe Pedick. “Please join us and view this years new background production sets, beautiful Victorian costumes and new theme music written by Larry Garcia, a former sound producer for The Lion King..you will enjoy complimentary Christmas cookies and refreshments as you join Tiny Tim in saying, ‘God bless us everyone.’”

The dates of the event are: Fridays, Dec. 8 and 15 at 7 p.m., Saturdays, Dec. 9 and 16 at 5 p.m. and Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17 at 5 p.m. Tickets are on a first come first serve basis. If you have any additional questions please call The Church Office at: 562-592-1800. The website is: http://www.ccoth.com.

Calvary Chapel of the Harbour is located at 4121 Warner Ave., in Huntington Harbour.