LAEF announces Randy, Diana Hill as King and Queen for ‘24

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation recently announced the 2024 Royal Gala king and queen honorees are Randy and Diana Hill. Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected the Hills, who both served as past presidents of LAEF’s Board of Directors and are true champions for the youth in our community. Randy and Diana will be crowned king and queen at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 2 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.

LAEF’s signature fundraising event, the Royal Gala, will kick off the “Fundraising February for Los Al Kids” campaign. The Royal Gala is the celebratory event in the month-long campaign that raises money for important programs for Los Al kids. Along with the Gala, the campaign will feature an online auction where anyone in the community can participate. Business sponsorships are also available.

Randy and Diana Hill’s outstanding leadership of LAEF and their dedicated volunteerism on behalf of the youth in our community are unmatched. In 2007, Diana served as co-president of LAEF and continued that leadership journey as president in 2008-2009.

With Diana’s leadership, LAEF introduced the first summer classes in 2009 and helped to lay the groundwork for the inaugural Summer Enrichment Institute in 2010.

Randy joined the LAEF Board of Directors as vice president in 2009 and assumed the role of president in 2011. His tenure as president lasted until he termed off the board in the Fall of 2015. During this time, Randy provided crucial leadership for LAEF and outreached tirelessly to promote and inform.

His proudest achievements were shifting the board culture to find innovative, positive solutions and his role in hiring and coaching LAEF’s professional staff. Randy continues to serve LAEF as a Board Member Emeritus. Randy and Diana are also Founding Members of the Los Al Leadership Circle, LAEF’s major donor group.

Beyond LAEF, Randy and Diana played pivotal roles in the Football Booster at Los Alamitos High School from 2002-2008 and Randy continues to serve as a board member of the Griffin Football Foundation. Randy and Diana were also strong supporters of the Measure K school bond, and both served on the Board Oversight Committee.

Randy continues to serve the community through his work on the board for St. Isadore Historical Plaza, as Youth Chair for the Los Al/Seal Beach Rotary Club, and as a member of the traffic commission for the City of Los Alamitos. Diana continues to serve as the Event Co-Chair of Taste for Los Al and has done so since its inception in 2000. She is the executive director for Pathways to Independence where she also served on the Board of Directors for 14 years.

In 2010, Diana was elected as a member-at-large of the Los Alamitos USD Board of Education and continues to serve as the Trustee for Area 3.

Randy and Diana have been avid donors, business sponsors, and auction item contributors to LAEF since the 2013 inception of the King & Queen of Hearts campaign, now known as Fundraising February for Los Al Kids. Diana joined our Royal Court in 2016 and raised an impressive $15,800 through the competition.

“LAEF would not be where it is today without the commitment and dedication of Randy and Diana Hill. Their leadership of LAEF and their unwavering support of Los Al kids are certainly worth celebrating. We are so excited to honor them,” said Carrie Logue, LAEF executive director.

All proceeds from Fundraising February for Los Al Kids and the Royal Gala will help continue LAEF’s important work to support The Whole Child. Mark your calendars for Friday, February 2, 2024, and join LAEF as it honors Randy and Diana Hill and raises funds for Los Al Kids. For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, please visit www.LAEF4Kids.org/FundFeb.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF provides significant funding for mental health/wellness and STEAM instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources, to impact all students. For additional information on LAEF, please call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424 or visit www.LAEF4Kids.org.