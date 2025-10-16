Chili Cook-Off Winners



Pictured is Team Redneck Red, the Judges Choice Winner, at the recent Sunset Beach Chili Cook-off. They are a local team and it is the second year in a row and their trophy will be displayed at J. King Neptunes, in Sunset Beach. The 11th Street Gang and Chili Saurus Rex were second and third, respectively, in the Judges Choice voting. In the People’s Choice voting, O’Connell’s Restaurant was first, followed by Oklahoma Red and Brisky Business. The Best Decorated Booth voting went to, from 1st to 3rd, Camp Run-a-Muck, Redneck Red and Chili Saurus Rex.