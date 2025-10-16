Crystal Hearts Ball highlights embracing philanthropy at any age

By Brooklyn De Shazer

Volunteering and philanthropy often begin with a simple act of kindness. This year’s Crystal Hearts Ball revealed that these acts are being performed by children, teenagers, and adults alike. No matter who you are, service offers people the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on their community.

To the youth honorees, service is more than just a school activity or a box to check off; it is a calling.

For Era Berani, a junior Crystal Heart recipient, her commitment to community service shines through in her initiatives. From launching the Bright Hearts club to providing free Thanksgiving meals for families in need, she emphasizes how young people’s ideas can make a significant impact. In just two weeks, she gathered over 300 gifts for a toy drive and when wildfires swept through California, she organized the collection of three truckloads of supplies to help those affected.

“Service does not just stop with the people you help; it ripples outwards and inspires even more good,” said Era Berani, Junior Crystal Heart recipient.

Another incredible story was that of Everly Donahue, a junior Crystal Heart recipient who began with a simple lemonade stand. On St. Patrick’s Day, she organized a “Lucky Lemonade” sale, dyeing lemonade green to raise funds. The event was a success, and she donated all the money to the Youth Center.

Everly didn’t stop there; the following year, she expanded her standby selling homemade cookies, her artwork, and even fairy crowns. Her stand became more profitable and popular, and her donations grew. With a passion to help girls pursue science and gain the same opportunities she did, her story shows that giving back doesn’t require a large organization, just dedication and creativity.

Yara and Sarah Saadeh were recognized as Youth of the Year for their programs emphasizing leadership and STEM. Yara created “Level Up,” a program at the Youth Center designed to empower students in grades five through eight to gain public speaking and social skills. Sarah developed “Girls in STEM” with the Youth Center after noticing a gap in the number of girls in her science classes and the engineering field. Since then, her program has flourished. These efforts demonstrate that, even as students themselves, they can still shape the future for younger generations.

The evening also reminded us that service is not only for the young. Sam McCall, who received the Crystal Hearts Individual Award, has dedicated nearly fifty years to volunteering. His role in building the new Youth Center demonstrates how his contributions have created a space where future generations can gather and learn.

The Logue family exemplifies how serving the community can be a family tradition. At only 11 years old, Annika Logue has already completed more than 182 volunteer hours and is a member of the National Charity League. Her father, Daniel Logue, spent over a decade supporting Summer Harvest with his skills in logistics and technology. Carrie Logue, Annika’s mother, has dedicated 12 years to expanding free educational opportunities, raising millions of dollars, and reshaping policies for people with special needs. Through this outstanding family, the Crystal Hearts Family Award celebrates how service is something carried forward by each generation.

“We have a heart for service and caring for others, which is rooted in our Christian faith. We are very blessed and look for ways to bless others. We strive to ‘love our neighbors as ourselves,” said Carrie Logue, recipient of the Crystal Hearts Family award.

The message of the night was simple but powerful: service unites people of all ages. A child’s lemonade stand, a teenager building a STEM program, a parent raising money for schools, or someone dedicating decades to construction and mentorship—each effort matters.

Helping the community can truly start at a young age and continue for a lifetime. The Crystal Hearts Ball reminded everyone of the strength a community holds for those who are willing to give.

2025 Crystal Hearts Award Recipients:

• Sam McCall

• The Logue Family

• Beckman Foundation

• The Family Plumber

• Sara & Yara Saadeh

Jr. Crystal Hearts Honorees:

• Era Berani

• Everly Donahue

• Adrian Lopez

• Reyna Rivera

• Judy Legeman

For more information about The Youth Center or the Crystal Hearts Ball, please visit theyouthcenter.org.

Brooklyn De Shazer is The Youth Center Sr. Marketing Intern