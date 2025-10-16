Public Works: Still shoveling

In our Monday City Council meeting Public Works in cooperation with Councilman Nathan Steele made the case that for all the projects in the massive infrastructure campaign that they recently approved, an extra half million dollars plus will need to be budgeted for outside “project management” to oversee them beginning with the initiation of bidding process. It’s interesting that they made this seem routine and yet this was NOT part of any of the slate of projects even the so called “shovel-ready” in the package. More evidence that the 55 million dollars in projects is, based at least on the first one, likely to end up over 100 million dollars.

While I am addressing this first project, which had a budget of under 4.5 million and deemed “shovel-ready,” we are now looking at well over 7 million dollars and the second round of bids will not even be issued until early 2026! So “shovel-ready” to Public Works of Seal Beach means twice what they predicted and initiated a year later than planned.

There is no accountability in our City Government. The fact this job’s budget had been exceeded by over 2 million dollars was kept from the City Council and residents before the critical meeting and vote on August 11th.

Public Works, The City Manager, and City Attorney had all seen the bids and by law should have informed us before the vote that night that the cost of the first project was no longer accurate.

Nobody was fired or reprimanded, and they are allowing that vote to stand. The only people accountable are residents who all received our new bills exactly one month after that illegal vote.

James Jensen

Seal Beach

Options for drivers to report exhaust smoke, fumes

I read with interest the Briefing Room in which SBPD Captain Nick Nicholas offered resources to report smoke or fumes spewing from motor vehicle exhaust pipes. (See “Briefing Room: Reporting smoke or fumes spewing from exhaust pipes in Seal Beach” at sunnews.org.) Thank you.

One additional option is for drivers to call the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s toll-free number (1-800-CUT-SMOG) or send an email to cut_smog@aqmd.gov to report it.

Verizon mobile phone subscribers can access the automated system toll-free by simply pressing “#” SMOG (7664).

A South Coast AQMD staff member will ask callers to provide: 1) the smoking vehicle’s license plate number (the program only has jurisdiction over vehicles registered in the State of California); 2) the vehicle make; and 3) the date, time and location of the observation.

Those who e-mail a complaint must include all the above information in the body of their e-mail. The program is voluntary and those making complaints remain anonymous.

What happens after a complaint is received?

Using the Department of Motor Vehicle’s database, South Coast AQMD retrieves the owner’s registration information and mails an advisory letter to the owner informing them that a complaint has been filed against their vehicle. All information involved in the program remains confidential.

The letter advises smoking vehicle owners that their vehicle was reported to be smoking and recommends they have it repaired to eliminate excessive emissions.

The letter also alerts the owner to the fact that excessively smoking vehicles violate the State of California Motor Vehicle Codes (Sections 27153 and 27153.5) which carries a fine of $100 to $250, — depending on the type of vehicle — for first time offenders.

After owners make the necessary repairs, they are asked to complete the Smoking Vehicle Compliance Form attached to the advisory letter and return it to South Coast AQMD.

More than 40% of the vehicle owners who receive an advisory letter return their completed compliance forms, stating that they have attended to their vehicle, by either having it checked and if warranted, having any needed repairs made to it. The South Coast AQMD cannot impose fines on vehicle owners who have been reported.

An air quality public health initiative, 1-800-CUT-SMOG encourages community participation in reducing visible exhaust from vehicles on our roads and highways. It’s one way we can make a difference. For reference, this program information is found on the Air District’s website.

Catherine Showalter

Seal Beach