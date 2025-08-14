Bringing leadership, business skills to young students

This summer, elementary and middle school students in the Los Alamitos/Seal Beach area got a hands-on introduction to leadership and business—thanks to a new student-led program integrated into local summer enrichment and camp programming.

More than 60 students participated in sessions designed to build confidence, spark creativity, and encourage collaboration. The program was built around one core idea: that young students are more capable than we often realize, and with the right tools, they can start thinking like leaders and entrepreneurs now—not just later in life.

The workshops were part of existing programs run by The Youth Center and the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) over the summer. Kids took part in team-based challenges where they created their own business ideas—complete with names, logos, marketing plans, and pitch presentations. Along the way, they practiced and learned skills like public speaking, teamwork, and creative problem-solving.

“Watching kids create a business from the ground up and present it with such pride was truly inspiring,” said Alisha Donahue, Program Supervisor at The Youth Center. “They learned valuable life skills—creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork—all while having a great time.”

The program was created and led by Ella Pardasani, a senior at Los Alamitos High School, who has long been involved in student government and recently deepened her interest in business through programs at UCLA and UC Berkeley. After seeing how enthusiastic younger students were during school leadership visits, she designed a curriculum that combined those leadership experiences with basic business concepts—making both topics more approachable for younger age groups.

“The excitement was contagious when Ella introduced the concept of entrepreneurship to the elementary students in my leadership class,” said Jessica Moore, LAEF Summer Enrichment Teacher. “When we teach kids about leadership and business, we’re giving them a toolkit to dream big, take charge, and turn wild ideas into real change”

Feedback from students, families, and staff was overwhelmingly positive. Participants left the sessions more confident, more curious, and eager to do more. The sessions were noted by several students as the highlight of their time in these summer programs.

Now, conversations are underway to bring the aspects of program back during the school year as part of after-school programming. The hope is that with a refined curriculum and teaching materials, other high school students will be able to carry the program forward and expand its reach.

By introducing these ideas early—and in a fun, hands-on way—this program is helping build a foundation of leadership, creativity, and initiative in the next generation.