LAEF donates $82,056 to Los Al Unified for student wellness

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation recently donated $82,056 to fund Student Wellness for the 2025-26 school year. This amount includes stipends for 6.5 counseling interns and funds for each school site to stock and maintain its Well Space. With the popularity of the Well Spaces and the frequent traffic from students in these spaces, LAEF is committed to helping to make sure they are ready to welcome students this year.

The counseling interns work closely with Los Alamitos Unified Wellness Counselors at each school site. Los Alamitos USD has five Wellness Counselors providing curriculum and counseling support in school Well Spaces – Stacy Eatmon at Los Alamitos and Lee Elementary Schools, Tina Heeren at McGaugh and Rossmoor Elementary Schools, Stacy Schmitz at Hopkinson and Weaver Elementary Schools, Dr. Kirsten Jensen at McAuliffe and Oak Middle Schools and Emily Ledterman at Los Alamitos High School. The Wellness counselors strive to make the spaces inviting and engaging for students to relax, reset and receive needed support.

LAEF remains dedicated to partnering with the district to ensure Well Spaces and Wellness counselors are supporting students year after year. “We’re proud to continue providing additional resources for our Well Spaces,” said LAEF Executive Director Carrie Logue. “The impact of the counseling interns the past two years clearly demonstrates how valuable they are to both our schools and our students.”

“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are deeply thankful for the generous support and partnership with the Los Alamitos Education Foundation,” said Los Alamitos Unified School District Superintendent, Dr. Andrew Pulver. “This donation reflects our shared ongoing commitment to student well-being and strengthens our ability to invest directly into the mental health and wellness of our students.”

This marks the tenth consecutive year that LAEF has made funding student wellness a top priority. In total, LAEF has invested $722,287 since 2017 to build, furnish and stock Well Spaces district-wide and support the salaries of Los Alamitos Unified’s mental health counselors. These donations are possible because of LAEF’s major donor group: the Los Al Leadership Circle. LALC members are distinguished, significant supporters who commit to donating a minimum of $1,000 annually to LAEF’s visionary work. To learn more, please visit LAEF4Kids.org/LALC.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for mental health, STEAM/Innovation, and program scholarships, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources. For more information, visit LAEF4Kids.org or call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424.