Briefing Room: McGaugh Elementary School is back in session

Hi Seal Beach,

McGaugh Elementary School is officially back in session, and the Seal Beach Police Department is excited to welcome all of our Sea Lions to a brand new school year.

We hope everyone had a fun and safe summer, and we are looking forward to seeing our students, parents, and staff back on campus.

With school back in full swing, it is important to remember a few simple steps that can make the morning drop-off, afternoon pick-up, and everything in between safer for everyone. For our parents and guardians, please use the designated drop-off and pick-up areas and be patient as traffic moves through. It can be busy, especially during the first few weeks, but following the established routes keeps our students safe and helps traffic flow smoothly. Please remember to drive slowly around the school, watch for crossing guards, and put the phone away while driving. Even a moment of distraction can put a child at risk.

For our students, whether you are walking, biking, or being dropped off, always pay attention to your surroundings. If you walk to school, use the sidewalks and cross only at crosswalks when it is safe and the crossing guard signals you to go. Look both ways before crossing, even when traffic is stopped, and make sure you can see the driver’s eyes before stepping in front of a car. If you ride a bike or skateboard, always wear a helmet and ride on the right side of the road, following the same rules as cars.

Parents can help reinforce these safety habits at home by talking to their children about the safest routes to school, practicing them together, and making sure younger students know not to run across the street or between cars. For families who live close to the school, walking together in the morning can be a great way to start the day while keeping an eye out for neighbors and friends along the way.

Our officers and Facility Dog Yosa have already enjoyed greeting students at McGaugh during the first week back, and we will continue to be a visible presence before and after school to help keep everyone safe. By working together, we can make this school year a safe, happy, and successful one for our entire Sea Lion family.

Lastly, we want to give a huge shout-out to Principal Wendy Wood and the rest of the staff, faculty, and parents who make the McGaugh/SBPD partnership so strong!

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!