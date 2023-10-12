Briefing Room: please don’t clog Orange County’s sewer system

Hi Seal Beach,

We’re back this week to discuss an important topic, and while it is not exactly related to policing or community safety, it is a good reminder.

Our friends from the Orange County Sanitation District have asked us to share information about something that impacts their operations, and the health of all communities.

What 2 Flush – The Do’s and Don’ts of Flushing:

It’s simple, the toilet is only meant to flush the three Ps—pee, poop and paper. Human waste and toilet paper should be the only things going down the toilet. Unfortunately, over the years, people have turned the toilet into a trash can. From wipes, medications and sanitary products to deceased pet fish and cigarette butts, if it fits, people flush it. Flushing these types of items down the toilet causes home pipes to clog, wastes water (up to 5 gallons of water every time you flush) and most importantly can have a huge impact on our sewers, and not to mention our ocean.

Letting trash go down any drain in the house may cause pipes to clog and can eventually lead to sewage spills that harm the environment.

Some of the most common items OC Sanitation see come down the drain that belong in the trash:

• Dental floss and condoms both cause more problems than you would imagine.

• Hair always seems to make it past the plug.

• Kitty Litter (especially clay) will clog your pipes, even the ones that claim to be “flushable.”

• Prescription drugs and over the counter medications contain chemicals that should not enter the wastewater supply.

• Sanitary products, paper towels, diapers, baby wipes and facial tissues are made of materials that don’t break down and can create rag clogs in the pipes.

FOG – Fats, Oil, and Grease: Protect the Pipes and your Wallet

Did you know that dumping fats, oils, and grease (FOG) down the drain is a common cause of clogged sewer pipes? Clogged pipes can pose a serious threat to our health lead to sewage spills that can harm the environment. Something that is very harmful and costly.

You can help minimize the impacts of sewer spills in your neighborhood by simply throwing your FOG in the trash. This will help reduce the chances of your home pipes getting clogged, and ours.

Follow these easy steps after cooking:

1. Pour the leftover FOG in a can.

2. Let the FOG cool until it hardens.

3. Throw it all away in the trash.

For more information on how to protect your pipes and our environment, please visit: https://www.ocsan.gov/education/what-2-flush.

Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.