Briefing Room: motorized hoverboards and the law

Hi

You have answered questions about electric bikes, golf carts … but there is a new “ride” in town!!!! Hoverboards!!!

Recently, a pack of them were cruising around town taking over both lanes of residential streets and traveling at a high rate of speed.

Another time two individuals were cruisin’ along on their hoverboards drinking beer.

Might be good to do an article in the Sun about the responsible ways to ride hoverboards.

Thanks for answering these questions.

Hello,

Thanks so much for your question. I am happy to see that you are a regular reader of this column and appreciate the suggestion for this week.

Whenever I read or hear about hoverboards, I’m reminded of Marty McFly riding around downtown Hill Valley.

My childhood dreams of having a floating skateboard have not yet been realized. However, the two wheeled, electrically motorized boards that we know today became popular a few years ago.

These self-balancing motorized boards are also known as hoverboards, swagways, self-balancing scooters, and personal transporters.

California Vehicle Code section 313.5 defines “An “electrically motorized board” is any wheeled device that has a floorboard designed to be stood upon when riding that is not greater than 60 inches deep and 18 inches wide, is designed to transport only one person, and has an electric propulsion system averaging less than 1,000 watts, the maximum speed of which, when powered solely by a propulsion system on a paved level surface, is no more than 20 miles per hour. The device may be designed to also be powered by human propulsion.”

While drinking alcohol anywhere in public is illegal, there are only a few laws pertaining to riding hoverboards. Directly from the California Vehicle Code:

• An electrically motorized board shall be operated only by a person who is 16 years of age or older.

• A person shall not operate an electrically motorized board upon a highway, bikeway, or any other public bicycle path, sidewalk, or trail, unless that person is wearing a properly fitted and fastened bicycle helmet that meets the standards described in Section 21212.

• An electrically motorized board shall only operate upon a highway designated with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, unless the electrically motorized board is operated entirely within a designated Class II or Class IV bikeway.

• It is unlawful for a person to operate an electrically motorized board upon a highway while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or any drug, or under the combined influence of an alcoholic beverage and any drug.

• A person shall not operate an electrically motorized board upon a highway, bikeway, or any other public bicycle path, sidewalk, or trail, at a speed in excess of 15 miles per hour.

• Every electrically motorized board operated upon a highway during darkness shall be equipped with specific lighting requirements (see Vehicle Code section 21293).

• Notwithstanding subdivision (b), a person shall not operate an electrically motorized board at a speed greater than is reasonable or prudent having due regard for weather, visibility, pedestrian and vehicular traffic, and the surface and width of the highway, bikeway, public bicycle path, sidewalk, or trail, and in no event at a speed that endangers the safety of any person or property.

I think the last bullet point is the most critical.

There’s no doubt that hoverboards are popular, but please do not ride without due regard for the safety of others.

So, if you happen to see someone operating a hoverboard in an unsafe manner, or see someone consuming alcohol in public, please do not hesitate to call us.

Our non-emergency number is (562) 594-7232.

Every week people email us to report crimes that have already occurred.

And every week I write to call us on our non-emergency number.

I cannot say this enough, just call us.

Thanks again for your question.

I’ll answer your second question next week. Seal Beach, send me your questions to askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

