Larson named LAUSD Administrator of Year

Although Los Alamitos United School District has “exceptional administrators” across the district, this year’s choice for administrator of the year is Los Alamitos Elementary Assistant Principal Rick Larson.

In addition, Larson has been selected as the 2022 Orange County Co-Administrator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 17.

“He is leaving a legacy and has made an impact in the district,” said Supt. Dr. Andrew Pulver, who spoke about Larson during the workshop when he was named.

In making the announcement, Pulver noted that Larson has filled several roles since joining the district nine years ago.

“He started as a specialist working with special needs, supporting students in the district, he was a district teacher on special assignment for another school while in that role,” he said.

For the past five years, Pulver said Larson has served as Assistant Principal at Los Alamitos Elementary School, one of the district’s two Blue Ribbon schools.

“He [Larson] continues to step up and find ways to support the district in the biggest hour of need,” said Pulver.

“Even last year, when we had to face this pandemic, Rick stepped up,” said Pulver, coordinating and assisting more than 1200 students who had chosen to attend school through LosAl@home, an online only option.

Pulver thanked LAE Principal Gary Williems for “being gracious enough to borrow Rick once again,” and said he would notice Larson working, at some times until 9 p.m. at night, creating videos to assist schools the next day.

“He is just an exceptional man,” said Pulver.

Williems said when he and Larson started together at LAE five years ago. “We both had no clue what we were doing,” said Williems, yet “we knew what we wanted to do is build a community.”

“I said to him, what do you like to do,” joked Williems, and he said DJ [disc jockey].”

And, the principal said, “that’s exactly how DJ Larson [his widely known nickname] was born.”

Now, the students and staff at LAE affectionately refer to him as “DJ Larson,” as he is known to create music playlists on Fridays for the students to dance to and enjoy while at lunch.

Williems also lauded Larson’s ability to step out of his role in order to help students, noting his role at Hopkinson and Weaver during the pandemic saying “it was the first-time students had something to bind themselves together, when they were at home, staring at a screen by themselves [no teachers present].”

“And truly, that is the power of Rick. He is someone that brings people together, he’s someone who brings a community together and we could not have built the community at LAE without someone like Rick,” acknowledged Williems.

“Sometimes the best talent we have is the Assistant Principals working in the background,” he added.

“I could not have done my job the last five years without him,” said Williems, “and I could not imagine a better person to be chosen as administrator of the year.”

“Honoring one of our really great leaders says a lot for Rick to be recognized as one of our great leaders in a district where we have a lot of great leaders,” said Dr. Joe Fraser, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

“The joy and shock that were in your face really shows what a humble man you are in not even recognizing the magnificent things you done,” said Board President Diana Hill. She acknowledged the praise of Larson and said, “you totally deserve this.”

“It’s been a privilege to serve these schools because in Los Al, we have a belief that we are truly better together,” said Larson. “Our core values drive us to see greatness with each interaction.”

“When COVID-19 threatened our vision for student success, our entire leadership and teaching community sprang into action to create what we lovingly call LosAl@home,” he said.

According to Larson, the district’s response to the pandemic has a cadre of heroes and that he was happy to be thought as one of them.

“The story of LosAl@home has many heroes and as grateful as I am to be here tonight, I want you to know that in my mind, I know that so many of you are equally as deserving of such recognition,” noted Larson.

Larson then invited the “heroes” of his life, his wife and daughter to the podium. “To my wife, Mary and my daughter, Alla, thank you so much. You’ve helped me through the most unprecedented times. I couldn’t have done this without you. Thank you for being there for me every single day,” he said.

He thanked Dr. Pulver, the board and other key mentors and officials for their gracious support, and Larson had a special tribute for parents and students. “I want to thank the students and parents that I’ve had the privilege to serve across this district,” the LAE Assistant Principal said. “Thank you for showing up and taking risks to become a little bit better each day. You continue to inspire me.” Larson will also be honored at a special ACSA Regional 17 awards dinner in May.

Download QR