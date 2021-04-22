Blue Jays top Dodgers in pitcher’s duel

The Blue Jays held off the Dodgers in a pitcher’s duel, 1-0, in a Seal Beach PONY, Pinto division baseball game on Saturday.

Behind some stellar pitching from Tyler Moore, Jude Rhoads and Gabriel Veil, the Blue Jays were able to give the Dodgers their first loss of the season. Gabriel Veil doubled in Tyler Moore for the only run in the game in the 4th inning. Gabriel Veil shut the Dodgers down in the 6th inning to end the game, aided by a great catch from Jude Rhoads at 1st base. The Dodgers had some dominant pitching as well. Elijah Benoit and Tobin Tooley combined to pitch 6 innings and threw a combined 12 strikeouts.

Nationals 11, Braves 0

Mustang Division

Dodgers 12, Cubs 5

The Dodgers grabbed an early lead on its way to a 12-5 victory over the Cubs. Noah Alves punished the Cubs going, 2 for 3 with a run and 4 RBI. Mary Cahalan worked the count 3 times, earning 3 walks and scoring all 3 times. John Deruyter led things off on the hill for the Dodgers. The righty lasted 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits, striking out 6. As a team, the Cubs earned 8 walks and stole 15 bases, led by Deno Banducci with 4. Weston Beljajev drove in 2 runs on 1 hit and scored a run.

Nationals 9, Cardinals 4

The Cardinals watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-4 loss to the Nationals. The Nationals took an early 4-0 lead and never looked back. Crewe Hunter and Travis Menser led the way with 3 runs each. Larson Daugherty pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up a run on 3 hits with 4 K’s. For the Cardinals, Faelan McGowen pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up 8 runs on 6 hits with 4 punchouts. Jack Haines led the Cardinals with 2 hits and 3 stolen bases.

Bronco Division

Tigers 8, Brewers 4

Tigers score 5 late runs to take the win against the Brewers. The Brewers took an early 4-0 lead and looked to be in control, but the Tigers didn’t give up – scoring 8 unanswered runs. With the game tied 4-4 in the 6th, Treyson Kato earned a walk to score what would be the game winning run. Gehrig Smith had a great day, going 3 for 3, driving in 2, scoring a run, sealing 3 bases, and closing out the game with 2 strikeouts. Robbie Walter pitched 3 scoreless innings while striking out 6. For the Brewers, Tyler Menser and Charlie Herrera combined for 11 strikeouts.

Seal Beach PONY Baseball also held a long ball competition. Winners were:

Tee Ball

1st Jack Meckley

2nd Lincoln Sandler

3rd Easton Stratman

Shetland

1st Vincent Roland

2nd Reed LaDuke

3rd Liam Rhoads

Pinto

1st Fed Martinez

2nd Jude Rhoads

3rd Tommy Hertzog

Mustang

1st John DeRuyter

2nd Weston Beljajev

3rd Grady Hess

Bronco

1st Robbie Walter

2nd Tyler Bell

3rd Adrian Lara