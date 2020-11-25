Blankets, masks donated to homeless shelter

Cantor Chad Berlinghieri of Seal Beach’s St. Anne Catholic Church, (and artistic director of the Seal Beach Symphony) delivered 1,000 blankets and 2,000 masks to the homeless shelter Isaiah House this week. Berlinghieri, a Seal Beach Lion, put the combined value of the masks and blankets at $7,000.

Owner/operator of the facility Leia Smith said that she “so appreciated the blankets as they have been a constant request of those sleeping out in the elements this winter. Everyone was so, so thrilled to get them!”

Upon their arrival from the east coast the blankets were immediately distributed by Mutual Aid – OC, OC Solidarity Network, Would Walk- OC to needy in the communities of Anaheim, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach. Garden Grove, Orange, Costa Mesa, and beach communities in South OC.

To help with some of the heavy lifting was long time Isaiah House supporter Sister Eymard Flood and the newest member to the clergy team at Saint Anne’s, Father John Shimotsu.

“It was my idea to give two masks out with each blanket,” said Berlinghieri. “I imagined how hard it is for someone who is homeless to not only stay warm but also safe during our current crisis. We are so blessed here in Seal Beach.. It’s important that we do whatever we can to take care of those who do not have the means to help themselves. I wish to thank those who have given and continue to give generously to the Blanket Project” said Berlinghieri. Tax deductible donations for this ever growing ministry may be made at https://cathedralproductions.org/donations/music/ or by calling 562-509 -8640.