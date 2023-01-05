5th annual Sunset Beach Waymakers Food Drive collects 500 pounds

The Sunset Beach Community Association President Kevin Paulson is proud to announce that The 5th Annual Sunset Beach Waymakers Youth Shelter Food Drive collected 500 pounds of food. Las Damas and the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club also helped with the effort and the Paulson Family bagged it all for delivery to Waymakers Youth Shelter in Huntington Beach’s Central Park.

Nancy Galeana, program director of Waymakers, said: “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the Sunset Beach Community! Every year they assist with re-filling our pantry and providing more than enough to share with the families of the youth served at the Shelter.”

“Our young residents and staff love going through the donation and planning the different meals they can make. Every individual who donates makes an impact on the lives of many children and youth and their families during the holiday season and beyond. Thank you for being part of our village,” Galeana said.