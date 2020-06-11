57 cumulative COVID-19 cases confirmed in Seal Beach

City says large increase in case count due in part to the way state and county officials report cases. The city has confirmed that cases have occurred in a local skilled nursing facility

As of Wednesday, June 10, there were 57 confirmed cases in Seal Beach according to the Orange County COVID-19 website. This is a 29 case increase from the previous day. Although this is a large increase, it can be partially explained by the methods in which the active case numbers are reported both to the County of Orange and the State of California.

The county has not reported on the number of patients who have recovered from the disease.

On May 23, the Seal Beach Health and Rehabilitation Center, described in a city press release as Seal Beach’s only skilled nursing facility, learned that one resident and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The Orange County Health Care Agency responded to assess the situation. OCHCA conducted a “whole house testing” of all residents and staff. As of June 10, SBHRC has reported a total of 63 residents and 40 Health Care Workers positive cases and two deaths of residents associated with COVID-19.

On June 10, Seal Beach cases increased from 28 to 57 on the Orange County COVID-19 website, indicating that the SBHRC resident case count has now been added to the city’s total.

A graphic which contains the most updated case count information for the State of California, County of Orange, City of Seal Beach, and Seal Beach Skilled Nursing Facility can be found on the city’s website.

This graphic will be updated daily (Monday – Friday) on the city website as information becomes available.

