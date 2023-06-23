40th Infantry Division, out of Joint Forces Training Base, mobilize to Middle East

By Pfc. William Espinosa

The California National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division held a historical deployment ceremony before mobilizing to support Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve, missions to build partner capacity and increase regional security in the Middle East.

The 40th ID has not deployed as a division since the Korean War in January 1952. The division fought valiantly through four campaigns and continues to keep close ties with the Korean community and Korean War veterans.

Today, the Sunburst Division will deploy Soldiers across the Middle East, including Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait.

Division Soldiers spent the past year preparing for the deployment with annual trainings and warfighter exercises.

“This deployment will test, though, our capabilities … but I can attest to all of you that this division headquarters, the Sunburst Division, is up for the challenge,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Leeney, commander of the 40th ID.

This will be the first deployment for many young Soldiers such as Pfc. Bryson Brown, a signal support specialist.

“I’m excited to earn my [deployment] patch,” Brown said. “I am already proud of this uniform, but this patch will put me a step above most Soldiers.”

For others — senior officers and enlisted — the deployment presents new opportunities.

”I think every mission within the military gives an opportunity to grow,” says Capt. Fernando Ruelas. “I am now an older officer, and I am able to see the bigger picture as opposed to my previous deployments. Now I’ll have a greater responsibility.”

Senior leaders of the Cal Guard, Rep. Michelle Steel with the 45th Congressional District and state Sen. Bob Archuleta attended the departure ceremony, along with friends and families of the Soldiers.

During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Matthew P. Beevers, the adjutant general of the Cal Guard, encouraged the deploying Soldiers.

“You are the California National Guard, and you will bring uniquely California values to the region. Values of tolerance and values of treating everybody with dignity and respect,” said Beevers.

Pfc. William Espinosa is with the 69th Public Affairs Detachment