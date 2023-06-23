Orange County Fire Authority, Seal Beach Marine Safety visits Rossmoor

Several public service agencies paid a visit to the Rush Park Community Center on June 10 to engage with the community and provide them with information and a hands-on demonstration of their emergency services, according to Joe Mendoza, General Manager of the Rossmoor Community Services District.

He said the agencies included the Orange County Fire Authority, the Seal Beach Marine Safety and Falck Ambulance Service.

“The event opened with a Rossmoor resident sharing his personal story of how CPR saved his 18-month-old daughter after she was found in a family member’s pool,” he said, adding that OCFA led a general water safety discussion along with the Seal Beach Marine Safety staff. He said another Rossmoor resident led a beach safety discussion.

He said about 50 adults and 20 children attended the event as the event concluded with a CPR demonstration by personnel from Falck Ambulance and hands-only compression techniques.

The Youth Center offered crafts to keep the kids entertained while adults were listening to the speakers and pizza was offered by Your Bus project. He said Rossmoor Living provided posters and a story and El Camino College provided the dummies for the CPR demonstration.

Following the discussions inside Rush Park, everyone walked outside to tour OCFA Fire Truck #2, a Falck Ambulance and a Seal Beach Marine Safety Lifeguard vehicle.