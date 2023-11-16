36th annual faith boutique attracts 1,000 people in Seal Beach

About 1,000 people reportedly attended the 36th Annual United Methodist Women Boutique Saturday at the First United Methodist Church, 148 10th Street in Seal Beach.

It featured handmade arts and crafts, freshly baked goods, bake-less jar items, holiday gifts, fashion jewelry and luncheon items, with a choice of a tri tip sandwich or portobello mushrooms, according to Women in Faith President Kathy Fellers.

The proceeds benefited the Maui UMC, Interval House, Sierra Service Project, Habitat for Humanity, We Care of Los Alamitos, Long Beach Rescue Mission, David & Margaret Youth Services, Toberman Neighborhood Center, Tumaini International Ministries, Orangewood Children & Family Center and the United Methodist Committee on Relief.

Pastor Tia Wildermuth started her career in 1988 as a production assistant on the popular TV show “Mama’s Family” before getting into the ministry and becoming a pastor for the Seal Beach community the past 19 years.

“I am always impressed with the work the United Women in Faith do for others,” she said.

“The popular Annual Boutique raises funds which support local and global nonprofits that serve and help women and children. All of the funds raised will be given out by the end of the year,” Wildermuth said.

The event drew some out-of-town visitors as well as locals.

“The Boutique was very welcoming and had everything that I love and I bought some wonderful handmade soap and jewelry. They had something for everyone,” said Debbie Scoccia of Huntington Beach.

Retired Seal Beach postal worker Gino Nardo was a vendor offering his local photography and artwork, still helping the community he loves.

You can learn more about the First United Methodist Church at: https://firstchurchsealbeach.org.

Their phone number is 562-431-0494.

Services are held on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and broadcasted live on Facebook.