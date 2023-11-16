Seal Beach observes Veterans Day 2023

More than 200 people attended the 2023 Veterans Day ceremony in Eisenhower Park last Saturday, Nov. 11, according to Seal Beach Lion Schroeder.

Chad Berlinghieri performed the National Anthem, “My Country Tis of Thee,” “God Bless America,” and “America the Beautiful” at different times during the ceremonies.

The South County Young Marines posted the colors at the start of the ceremony and retired the colors before the ceremony closed.

Senior Pastor Bob Wriedt, of Grace Community Church of Seal Beach, delivered the opening prayer.

He asked for prayers for those veterans who find forgetting a challenge. “Help us to in solidarity be an act of remembrance that honors their sacrifice,” Wriedt said.

Near the end of the ceremony, Wriedt delivered the closing prayer.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, John Osbourne II gave the opening remarks. “I’m a retired Army guy. I’m wearing the uniform that I haven’t had out of the closet for a long time. I’m 64 years old. Last time I wore this uniform was years ago at a funeral and amazingly it still fits,” Osbourne said.

“I’ve served as both an infantry officer and an enlisted man and a field artillery officer with 155 millimeter cannons,” Osbourne said.

He then introduced District Two Council Member/Mayor Tom Moore.

“In our tight knit community, we understand the value of coming together, supporting one another and showing our appreciation for those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” he said.

“Our veterans have faced the most challenging of circumstances, often far from home, separated from loved ones, and endured hardships most of us can only imagine, yet they persevered and exemplified the resilience and dedication that define the American spirit and in Seal Beach we take pride in the way our community rallies around our veterans,” Moore said.

Although they didn’t speak, District Four Council Member Schelly Sustarsic, District One Council Member Joe Kalmick, and Police Chief Michael Henderson were also present. State Sen. Janet Nguyen of the 36th District was the next speaker.

“It is because of their service and sacrifice the we get to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that make America a beacon of hope for people all over the world,” Nguyen said

“But it’s not just our veterans who make sacrifices, their families do too—behind every soldier, every sailor, every airman, a woman and marine, there is a family that stands strong and supports their loved ones commitment to our nation,” Nguyen said

“These families endure long deployments, frequent relocations, and the ever-present worry that their loved one may not return,” Nguyen said.

She said she came from a military family. “We can help bridge the gap between military and civilian life, ensuring that veterans know you’re a valued part of our community. As we gather here today, it is crucial to recognize the harsh reality of increasing veteran suicide rates,” Nguyen said.

(The phone number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988.)

“The struggle that face to face upon returning to the civilian can be overwhelming and we must reach out to our veterans,” Nguyen said.

“After my brother left the Marines, he was actually homeless. I didn’t know. I was a county supervisor where all the resources of the county for veterans is under our jurisdiction, and I didn’t know,” Nguyen said.

She said he didn’t want people to know.

Osbourne began explaining the meeting of Veterans Day when a man started yelling. He was apparently upset about not getting his benefits.

“Sir, you have her [Sen. Nguyen’s] right hand man right beside you. He will get your information and she is coming around,” Osbourne said.

He said there had been a change in dates for Veterans Day over the years.

The angry man, however, continued yelling. “And unfortunately, the reality of the system is that many veterans, many veterans are going without the benefits that they have deserved and work for. There is some truth in what he says,” Osbourne said.

Other speakers included Tom Barbarick, who served as a chief warrant officer in the Navy, Tim Draughon, a boatswain’s mate master chief, and the Lions Club First District Vice Governor Scott Quinlan, who had served in the Army.

Osbourne gave the closing remarks. “I can tell you from personal experience that the worst thing that ever happened to me was having to hand a mother a check for a 22 year old son who committed suicide after deployment,” Osbourne said.

“That was my absolute worst day of 20 years of service. And this kind of stuff happens everyday to us everyday,” Osbourne said.

Following the laying of the wreath, Osbourne presented an item from his personal collection of memorabilia from World Wars I and II. Two Young Marines held up a banner that said, “Welcome home.”

Osbourne’s voice broke as he said, “Welcome home.”

The annual event was hosted by the Seal Beach Lions Club and Grace Community Church of Seal Beach.