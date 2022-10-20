District Five City Council candidates answer Sun questions

District Five

Question 5: Do you think the city should upgrade Lifeguard Headquarters? How should Seal Beach pay for it?

Jonathan Rich

Asking whether renovation or reconstruction of lifeguard headquarters is appropriate is an excellent question because it raises several more general issues. There is no doubt that this is a deserving project. The Marine Safety and Lifeguard Department sponsors the junior lifeguard program which has been a great benefit for many of Seal Beach’s youth. Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey is justifiably proud of this program and the Department makes a significant contribution to our beach city. This said, the proposed renovation, while needed and deserved, is projected to cost $9.5 million. This is nearly $400 per Seal Beach resident. So, the question is not whether this is a deserving project; it rather is whether this project is a presently a priority over others when considering how to allocate funds.

I believe renovation of lifeguard headquarters needs to be considered in a bigger picture of infrastructure repair. We need to consider the entire budget and develop a systematic plan that considers our most urgent needs and when each renovation needs to be done. We need to take a balanced approach to the budget, consider priorities, and consider if important projects, such as the lifeguard headquarters renovation, are being neglected in favor of less important projects. If elected council member, I plan to promote a review of the budget and a schedule of priorities. I plan to have staff review available grants so that possible sources of revenue will not be missed. Enhancing the city internship program can increase available time for revenue-generating activities such as this. The question of whether lifeguard headquarters should be renovated is not a simple “yes” or “no.” It is a question of when, considering the entire budget, sources of revenue, and our priorities as a city.

Michael McGrorty

This final set of questions calls for a response in consideration of the district this seat will represent. The problem of the Seal Beach lifeguard station is one of many facing the town. Essentially it is a situation where a small city with limited finances is faced with a choice among many expensive problems. I expect that the city will have to hold off on new construction, at least until it can build a reserve to pay for the work. But this question has something in common with the others asked in the series: it has very little to do with District 5. That District, completely within Leisure World, continues to be ignored in every forum provided to the candidates in this campaign. The Leisure World residents, more than a third of the city population, are expected to take an avid interest in the affairs of every other area of the town, though the outer areas take minimal interest in our community. This unfortunately extends to those whom we have elected to represent us. Somehow, during the past few administrations, our council members have: Approved a rezoning plan for Leisure World which none of its residents saw, much less chose to have implemented; Allowed, over successive census cycles, for Leisure World to be undercounted to the extent that we are now supposed to have 7,300 residents, when our own count gives us nearly 10,000; and apportioned this artificially reduced population so that we cannot have two complete districts within our walls, thus reducing our voice and impact upon city affairs. ‘Lifeguard station’ indeed. If elected, I will take an interest in the city’s affairs to the extent that the city takes a beneficial interest in ours. They have been able to take LW for granted. We ask very little of the city, and they give it to us, along with a ration of grief in the abovementioned ways. Seal Beach should know that they are in the process of killing the goose here—a goose that can fly if it sees better lodgings outside this pond.

Mariann Klinger

The nearly 100-year-old lifeguard headquarters is in a sad state, inadequate for staff and badly in need of repairs. Replacing or remodeling the structure has been researched and/or under discussion since at least 2019, with no decision made. The holdup — money.

Although remodeling would cost about a third of rebuilding, a remodel would leave the building improved but inadequate. Three years ago building a new structure at the site was estimated at about $9.5 million. Since that time, costs more than likely have risen.

I would support the idea of replacing the old structure, but sympathize with the city’s dilemma. Where to get the money. This is a dilemma for all residents, as Marine safety is of utmost importance to a seaside city. I would like to see a committee begin to work at finding the money — fundraising events as friends of the shore. Also, check into grants, which I’m sure staffers have already done, but now check into the relatively newly passed infrastructure bill to see if our city’s lifeguard headquarters qualifies for support. The city shoreline lies close to the port of Long Beach and its Marine Safety personnel play a role in maintaining the coastline.

Question 6: If elected, would you ever seek advice from a past council member? If so, who?

Jonathan Rich

It is foolish to take on a big job such as council member without benefiting from the institutional knowledge of those who came before. Naturally, I would value the perspectives of Sandra Massa-Levitt. She is the council member who currently occupies the city’s District 5 seat and, like all District 5 residents, she is also a resident of Leisure World. She has the unique perspective of understanding Leisure World’s issues and their relationship with city issues. She understands key players and stakeholders and has an understanding that cannot be found anywhere else.

When I went to the city’s orientation for prospective council members, it was noted that it typically takes a new council member his or her entire first term of four years to completely understand the job. It would be invaluable to be able to consult with Ms. Massa-Levitt after her eight years of dedicated service, which included service as the Mayor of Seal Beach.

Michael McGrorty

If elected, would you ever seek advice from a past council member, if so, who?

A very good question. I worked for years in large organizations which elected their bosses, and voted them out every few years. Unfortunately, all that talent and experience was tossed aside, and the new administrators had to start from scratch. As a new council member, I would lean heavily on current and past members for guidance, especially with regard to past budget cycles, relationships with other towns, and the County of Orange. Thus far I have found Joe Kalmick to be a very good source for information and advice. I would also seek information from city employees, and not just the heads of departments. Long-term employees are the real knowledge base in any organization. They are the most familiar with needs and functions, and are less likely to conceal problems or defects in process.

Mariann Klinger

I’m the lucky one — as a planning commissioner I have two excellent consultants — the current city council member for District 5, Sandra Massa-Lavitt and her predecessor former city council member for District 5 Michael Levitt. Since they are long-term residents of Leisure World, I have sought both out on many occasions over the past seven years. Ms. Massa-Lavitt, who appointed me, and Mr. Levitt, also a long-term resident of Seal Beach, were kind enough to provide additional information about events, programs, policies, at my request.

If elected to serve District 5 on the Seal Beach City Council, I expect to continue to seek their advice.

