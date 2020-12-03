2020 Seal Beach Lions Christmas Parade Caravan line-up and route

Courtesy Seal Beach Lions Club
Line Up—Entry Name
1—Seal Beach Police Dept Motor Escorts
2—Seal Beach Police Department
3—Orange County Fire Authority: Engine 44 and OCFA Division Chief
4—Seal Beach Marine Safety Department (Lifeguards)
5—Seal Beach Mayor Pro Tem Joe Kalmick
6—Seal Beach City Councilman Tom Moore
7—Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce: President Rob Jahncke
8—Seal Beach Business of the Year “Finbars” Joseph Barbara and Business Person of the Year Tom
Rowe – “The Abby”
9—The Youth Center President Nathaniel Epstein and First Lady Michelle
10—Seal Beach Philharmonic Society of Orange County
11—320 Main
12—Aunt Gertie
13—Bob’s Diamond T – 1948 Holiday Pickup
14—First United Methodist Church of Seal Beach
15—Honoring our Fallen – A Hero Remembered Never Dies
16—Grace Community Church of Seal Beach – Christmas Eve at Eisenhower Park
17—Jennifer Corday Rocks the Holidays
18—Levitt Law
19—Watersafe Swim School – Christmas Under the Sea!
20—The Movement Studio Dancers
21—Coldwell Banker Coastal Alliance
22—Seal Beach Pony Baseball
23—Military Vehicles of Orange County
24—Sun Newspapers
25—St. Hedwig Catholic School TK-8 Los Alamitos
26—Michael Brief’s Almost Famous Seal Beach Kazoo Society Marching Band
27—Mini Madness Miniature Therapy Horses
28—Girl Scouts of Los Alamitos and Rossmoor
29—Players Club Tattoos – Too Cool for Covid
30—Baytown Realty
31—Lions District 4L4 Vice District Governor John Schroeder and Silvia
32—Leo Clubs: Seal Beach and Village Bible Academy
33—GRAND MARSHAL: Seal Beach Lions Club President – Stan Sarkauskas
34—Seal Beach Lions Club
34—SANTA CLAUS!