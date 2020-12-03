2020 Seal Beach Lions Christmas Parade Caravan line-up and route

By
Courtesy of Seal Beach Lions
-
0
5
Courtesy of Seal Beach Lions

Courtesy Seal Beach Lions Club

Line Up—Entry Name

1—Seal Beach Police Dept Motor Escorts

2—Seal Beach Police Department

3—Orange County Fire Authority: Engine 44 and OCFA Division Chief

4—Seal Beach Marine Safety Department (Lifeguards)

5—Seal Beach Mayor Pro Tem Joe Kalmick

6—Seal Beach City Councilman Tom Moore

7—Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce: President Rob Jahncke

8—Seal Beach Business of the Year “Finbars” Joseph Barbara and Business Person of the Year Tom

Rowe – “The Abby”

9—The Youth Center President Nathaniel Epstein and First Lady Michelle

10—Seal Beach Philharmonic Society of Orange County

11—320 Main

12—Aunt Gertie

13—Bob’s Diamond T – 1948 Holiday Pickup

14—First United Methodist Church of Seal Beach

15—Honoring our Fallen – A Hero Remembered Never Dies

16—Grace Community Church of Seal Beach – Christmas Eve at Eisenhower Park

17—Jennifer Corday Rocks the Holidays

18—Levitt Law

19—Watersafe Swim School – Christmas Under the Sea!

20—The Movement Studio Dancers

21—Coldwell Banker Coastal Alliance

22—Seal Beach Pony Baseball

23—Military Vehicles of Orange County

24—Sun Newspapers

25—St. Hedwig Catholic School TK-8 Los Alamitos

26—Michael Brief’s Almost Famous Seal Beach Kazoo Society Marching Band

27—Mini Madness Miniature Therapy Horses

28—Girl Scouts of Los Alamitos and Rossmoor

29—Players Club Tattoos – Too Cool for Covid

30—Baytown Realty

31—Lions District 4L4 Vice District Governor John Schroeder and Silvia

32—Leo Clubs: Seal Beach and Village Bible Academy

33—GRAND MARSHAL: Seal Beach Lions Club President – Stan Sarkauskas

34—Seal Beach Lions Club

34—SANTA CLAUS!

