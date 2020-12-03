Christmas Caravan grand marshal is Lions President Stan Sarkauskas

Caravan/parade set for 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 5

The 42nd Annual Seal Beach Christmas Parade takes place this Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m.

The caravan-Style parade will have more than 75 vehicles including firetrucks, police cars, Ferrarri’s and many others. Santa Claus will be riding in the last vehicle of the parade. The parade begins and ends at 10th and Ocean with most of the route along Ocean Avenue, Electric Avenue and Main Street. The best viewing is along Electric Avenue where there is plenty of space to social distance. Spectators are encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear facial coverings.

This year’s grand marshal is Seal Beach Lions Club President Stan Sarkauskas. He has led the Lions to conduct nearly 80 service projects since the pandemic began last March. His leadership and drive has kept the Lions serving every week since the Covid crisis began. Projects have included Ronald McDonald House dinners, eyeglass sorting and distribution, support in the summer for the park bistro, food drives, working at the LA Food Bank, beach clean ups, graffiti removal and much more. President Sarkauskas insisted that we continue as many of our traditional projects in a modified “Covid safe” way which kept traditions alive like the Easter Egg Hunt, Fish Fry, Car Drawing, Memorial and Veterans Day and now the Christmas Parade. Sarkauskas is fond of saying, “Where there is a need, there’s a Lion”

Outside of Lions, Sarkauskas is involved with three other charitable organizations and loves to tinker around his home. He hails from Wisconsin where he was the youngest of 12 children. He is the director of Preconstruction for a firm in Los Angeles and is a former professional athlete. Event organizers look forward to seeing Grand Marshal Stan Sarkauskas in the Christmas Parade this Saturday.

The parade route and line up can be found on the Seal Beach Lions Club website at www.sealbeachlions.org.