On Saturday, Jan. 13, at approximately 11:23 p.m, Seal Beach Police officers received a call of a strong arm robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy located at 921 Pacific Coast Highway. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began to search for the suspect.



No arrests have been made.



Seal Beach detectives are shifting through store video, according to Sgt. Michael Henderson, public information officer for the Seal Beach Police.



The victim reported that while he was at the location he witnessed multiple subjects exit a large party bus and enter the store. Multiple suspects surrounded the victim and began to strike him. The suspects stole personal property from the victim and fled the scene. Witnesses described the party bus fleeing in a northbound direction on Pacific Coast Highway. Officers located the bus a short distance away and initiated a traffic stop. With the assistance of the Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Cypress, and Los Alamitos Police Departments, officers detained approximately 50 subjects on the bus.



“There are some reports on social media that there were gunshots heard. There were no gunshots related to this incident and it is unknown where those reports came from,” said Henderson.



This investigation is currently ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information related to this crime to contact Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100 ext. 1109.