Youth Center transitions to a state-of-the-art facility

By Janae Roberts

The Youth Center announced a historic transition to a state-of-the-art facility, marking the culmination of a 50-year partnership with the City of Los Alamitos. Founded in 1952, The Youth Center’s journey began with a humble concrete pad on Katella Avenue, generously donated by William C. Poe, Jr., which later evolved into a beloved community hub for countless activities and events.

Having served over a million children since its inception, The Youth Center stands as the oldest nonprofit in Los Alamitos. Its enduring commitment to youth empowerment and community support has been evident through its continuous adaptation to meet the evolving needs of the community.

The new Youth Center, located at 10761 Los Alamitos Blvd., has been meticulously designed by MA Architects and Kemp Bros Foundation. This cutting-edge facility boasts a library, game area, research lab, kitchen lab, art space, a versatile movie room that transforms into a wellness room, and a study hall. Its innovative layout allows rooms to adapt to various functions, enriching the experience for the youth it serves.

The construction of this remarkable center was a labor of love, taking a year and a half to design, obtain permits, and build. The project embodies the unwavering support of the community and the tireless dedication of The Youth Center’s Board of Directors, volunteers, and generous supporters.

Lina Lumme, CEO of The Youth Center, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We are incredibly grateful to our generous community, hardworking volunteers, and our dedicated board of directors. We owe special gratitude to the City of Los Alamitos for 50 years of partnership, which has made this smooth transition possible.”

Notable supporters who played a pivotal role in realizing this dream include Bii by Timken, Cal Custom Interiors, Carrie Townsend Foundation, Chad Kidder, Dunn-Edwards, Epson of America, Eric Dashbach, Jason Von Arx, Kenny Brandyberry, Kemp Bros, Pat Adams, Rotary Club of Los Alamitos & Seal Beach, Run Seal Beach, Seal Beach Lions Club, Sir Speedy, Southland Credit Union, Talley Foundation, the Christina Family, the Bates Family, the Frankenberg Family, Tonnage Industrial, and Women Helping Youth.

Their unwavering commitment to youth well-being has been instrumental in making this new chapter possible.

Nathaniel Epstein, President of The Youth Center’s Board of Directors, remarked, “The Youth Center has reached a significant milestone in its history. This new facility represents an exciting new chapter for us, and we are profoundly appreciative of all the individuals and organizations who have supported us throughout this journey.”

With its new home in place, The Youth Center is poised to continue its mission of providing essential resources and support to local youth, creating a vibrant and nurturing environment for the next generation.

For more information about The Youth Center and its programs, please visit www.TheYouthCenter.org.