Griffins rebound, need to get past Huntington Beach for league title

The Los Alamitos High girls volleyball team swept Newport Harbor in three sets, 25-19, 25-9, 25-20 in a Sunset-Surf League match on Thursday at Newport Harbor High. The win put the Griffins at 2-1 in league play and 22-3 overall, as the league season hits the halfway point and playoff seedings begin to come into focus.

The Griffins were led by Katy Foley with 15 kills and Elon Milroy, who added eight kills. Sammy Maxwell had 26 assists and Asley Repetti had 16 digs to also spark the Griffins. Prior to the win over Newport, the Griffins took down Edison, 25-23, 24-14, 25-22, again led offensively by Foley, who had 13 kills. Sammy Maxwell had 26 assists and Kaia Herweg had nine digs on defense.

But if the Griffins want to take home at least a share of the league title, they will have to deal with Huntington Beach High, which is 3-0 in league and topped the Griffins in three sets, 31-29, 25-19, 25-10 in the league opener on Sept. 15 at Huntington Beach High.

The Griffins will host the Oilers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a match that will likely decide the Surf League Championship. The Griffins will be looking to maintain their momentum heading into the match with two more crossover matches in the Sunset Conference. Head Coach Dave Huber said that their play against Edison and Newport was much steadier and he is hopeful they can carry that over into their next meeting.

“Thankfully we did that, played pretty consistent, so hopefully that consistency shows up the next time we play the Oilers,” Huber said in an Instagram post with Set Point, after the win over Newport Harbor.

The Griffins are ranked No. 5 in this week’s CIF-SS Division 1/2 Poll, while the Oilers are ranked No. 3. Edison High is also ranked No. 14 in the poll and could shake things up with a strong finish.

The Griffins played Marina High out of the Sunset-Wave League on Tuesday and will be at Corona del Mar on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. for another Sunset-Wave crossover match before the home match against HB on Tuesday.